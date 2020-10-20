At first, second-year head coach Emily Daugherty wasn’t sure whether leaving District 6 for the WPIAL would benefit Ligonier Valley or the other teams in Class 2A Section 5.
“I’d say we were probably looked at as the underdog coming into the season. But the other teams didn’t know us, either,” Daugherty reasoned.
The Lady Rams, with a playoff berth in hand, may have caught some of those teams by surprise.
Ligonier Valley finished the regular season 7-4 in WPIAL Section 5-AA action and 8-4 overall following a win against East Allegheny. The Lady Rams swept East Allegheny in both section meetings this season. That win allowed the Lady Rams to finish as one of the top four teams in the section and qualify Ligonier Valley for the upcoming playoffs.
Before the season, the Lady Rams really didn’t know how things would turn out. So Daugherty said the players went into it with a collective open mind.
“The WPIAL is considered to be the stronger district. I know that’s the way we looked at it,” Daugherty offered.
“I think we had an advantage just because teams didn’t know who we were, so I think that helped us a lot. But I think it helped us not knowing about them, as well.
“I like going in not knowing what to expect as opposed to playing the same teams we were over and over again. It was a fresh start.”
During its final season in District 6, Ligonier Valley qualified for the playoffs on two different fronts. The Lady Rams made the Heritage Conference semifinals before losing in the first round of the district playoffs.
And Ligonier Valley had only three starters and two other letter-winners back from last year’s team. But that — and the shift to the WPIAL — hasn’t slowed down the Rams.
“Our expectations going into the WPIAL was just to see what happens,” Daugherty indicated. “We didn’t know how we would match up against these teams.
“We just wanted to try and make a name for ourselves, in a sense. Once we got going, we saw that we could play with these teams.
“I think it surprised the girls a little bit at first. But then it gave them confidence that they could do this.”
The returning starters for Ligonier Valley are senior outside hitter Kailey Johnston, senior setter Bella Vargulish and junior middle hitter Haley Stormer. The remaining letter-winners include junior Sarah Sheeder, who’s moved into the lineup as the libero, and junior outside hitter Taylor Meier.
The Lady Rams’ other starters are two defensive specialists, senior Haylee Oates and junior Paige Hickman. Additional players getting court time include sophomore middle hitter Liz Crissman, sophomore outside hitter Ruby Wallace, freshman outside hitter Abby Tutino and freshman defensive specialist Marley Bergman.
“We have a strong group of girls who have been playing together for a while,” Daugherty noted. “I think they’re enjoying this new league.”
As far as what Ligonier Valley knew about the other teams in its section — Derry Area, Deer Lakes, East Allegheny, South Allegheny, Steel Valley and Valley — before playing them the first time around, it wasn’t much...if anything. But, as Daugherty said, that was OK, too.
“We just tried to get as much information on them as we could and just doing our own scouting and things like that,” she explained. “We wanted to prepare the kids as much as we could.
“But, in a way, I didn’t want to over-prepare them and kind of psych them out. That helped us because we went into matches not trying to over-think things.”
And now, the Lady Rams are about to enter the playoffs in their first year in the WPIAL.
“We wanted to do what we could to make a name for our program,” Daugherty reiterated. “I think we’ve done that.”
