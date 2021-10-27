The next playoff test for the Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball team comes today — and it’s a big one.
The No. 17-seeded Lady Rams, coming off their second-ever WPIAL playoff match earlier this week, travel to top-seeded North Catholic, 7:30 p.m. today in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. The winner will advance to the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals against No. 8 Frazier or No. 9 South Park, 2 p.m. Saturday at a site to be determined. North Catholic finished with a perfect 12-0 section record.
Ligonier Valley (9-8) has the chance to square off against the top seed thanks to Monday’s 3-1 victory against No. 16 Chartiers-Houston, 3-1, in a WPIAL Class 2A preliminary-round game.
The Lady Rams have improved as this season has progressed, winning six of their final eight matches, including four of the last five. They had opened the season with just two wins in their first five matches.
Ligonier Valley beat Southmoreland, 3-1, for the program’s first-ever WPIAL playoff win last season before an opening-round loss against Ellwood City.
The Lady Rams competed in the WPIAL for the first time last season after the school spent the previous five decades in District 6. LV fell in the first round of the 2019 District 6, Class 2A playoffs against Philipsburg-Osceola, but the program has advanced in preliminary-round play each of the last two seasons in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.