Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 5:08 am
Ligonier Valley girls volleyball team defeated Rockwood 22-25, 25-10, 25-9, 25-18 Monday in a nonconference game of the season.
Emily Rankin had 16 service points (two aces), Abby Tutino and Saylor Clise (three aces) each had 13 service points.
Lacy Sosko and Emily Rankin each had nine kills. Sosko also had four blocks. Ruby Wallace had six kills and four service points.
In JV action, Ligonier Valley defeated Rockwood 25-11, 25-11. Kya Hegan had 11 service points (six aces) and Abby Springer had nine service points (three aces). Sydnee Foust had four kills. Natalie Bizup had two assists.
On Aug. 27, the Lady Rams competed in a tri-meet the varisty lost to Penn Hills and Trinity; while the JV downed Trinity and Penn Hills.
Trinity defeated Ligonier Valley 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, and 28-26. Penn Hills defeated Rams 26-24, 25-27, 14-25, 25-19.
Lacey Sosko had 19 kills and four blocks on the day for Ligonier Valley, while teammate Alexa Harding had 21 kills.
Ruby Wallace had 15 kills, Liz Crissman had 13 kills and six blocks, with Saylor Clise had 47 assists on the day for the Lady Rams.
Ligonier Valley JV defeated Penn Hills 25-15 and 25-17 and Trinity 22-25, 25-9 and 15-8.
Ligonier Valley is now 1-2 overall for the season. It will host Johnstown in another non-section match on Aug. 31.
