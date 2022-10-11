SPECIAL EDITION
- High School football returns for 2022!
Download it from our
Special Sections for a
guide to your favorite teams!
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Greater Latrobe Drama Club presents 'Little Women'
- 'Caring for the Caregiver' being presented by LVSD on Wednesday
- LVSD, LVEA agree to 5-year contract
- Lady Wildcats soccer makes statement with 2-0 win over Franklin Regional
- Pine-Richland wins over Wildcats in first round of WPIAL playoffs
- Wildcats cruise to a 42-0 conference win over Ringgold
- Trojans can't break losing streak with 49-0 loss to Steel Valley
- Greater Latrobe Aqua Club wins a Chestnut Ridge League meet
- Motivational speaker set for this week
- Ligonier Township working to stay on top of blight
Most Popular
Articles
- LV Rams 5/6 grade team heading to championship Saturday
- Ralph M. 'Skip' Harr Sr.
- Police: Couple conspired to trade stolen vehicle for repair debt
- Fire troupe entertains with flaming performance
- Derry Boro residents fed up with paving debris
- Final preparations underway for Fort Ligonier Days
- Latrobe’s Rolling Hills Industries becomes employee-owned
- Sierocky’s heroics, second-half defense propel Rams to key win at Burrell
- Wildcats cruise to a 42-0 conference win over Ringgold
- DASD revising more school policies
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.