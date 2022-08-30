The Ligonier Valley girls golf team lost its match against Greensburg Central Catholic Monday. The match was rained out for most girls. Both coaches still decide to count the holes that were completed. The first group listed was the only group to finish all 9 holes. Ligonier now is 4-2 for the season.
Ligonier Valley: Amanda Woods 48 (only one to finish 9 holes), Adelynn Witcoski 45, Alyssa Johnston DNF, Ana Charlebois 36 and Sierra Nichols 43
Ligonier Valley 211, Mt. Pleasant Area 229
The Ligonier Valley Rams boys golf team improved itsrecord to 3-2 with a 211-229 victory over Mount Pleasant Area at Champion Lakes Golf Course Monday.
Josh Harbert was the medalist for Ligonier Valley shooting a 37 and Aydan Gross was the low scorer for Mount Pleasant shooting a 41.
The Rams are back in action today as they travel to Hannastown Golf Club to take on Greensburg-Salem.
Ligonier Valley: Josh Harbert 37, Tyler Jones 42, Gavin McMullen 43, Will Morford 44 and Brody McIntosh 45.
Mount Pleasant: Aydan Gross 41, Ryan Karfelt 45, Nico Pisula 46, Collin Hayes 47 and Cole Surma 50.
