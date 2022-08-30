The Ligonier Valley girls golf team lost its match against Greensburg Central Catholic Monday. The match was rained out for most girls. Both coaches still decide to count the holes that were completed. The first group listed was the only group to finish all 9 holes. Ligonier now is 4-2 for the season.

Ligonier Valley: Amanda Woods 48 (only one to finish 9 holes), Adelynn Witcoski 45, Alyssa Johnston DNF, Ana Charlebois 36 and Sierra Nichols 43

