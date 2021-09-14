The Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer team is battling low numbers again this season.
Last years opening roster contained a group of 18 player, while in 2021 it is down to 17. Eric Vogelsang, who enters his 20th year as the head girls’ soccer coach at Ligonier Valley, isn’t going to use low roster numbers as an excuse.
“We are unfortunately a very small team again this year with only 17 girls on the roster, so it will be incredibly important for us to be in shape and to stay healthy,” Vogelsang said.
Vogelsang said there was promise in having a larger roster this season, as 26 players consistently showed up to optional summer workouts that he hosted, but ultimately nine decided not to play.
“In 20 years, I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Vogelsang said. “None of the nine girls who decided not to play did so with negative feelings, it was all positive splits.”
The low roster numbers have been on Vogelsang’s mind all summer.
“It’s mind boggling and frustrating and taken up a lot of my time this summer,” Vogelsang said. “But as my assistant coach said on day one of mandatory practices last week, it’s time to focus on who we do have, not who we don’t have, so I’ve been trying to practice that mantra.”
The Lady Rams not only have to deal with low roster numbers, but they also have to replace three key pieces to last year’s team. Tatum Hoffman, Carol Woods, and Savannah Martinez were all lost to graduation.
Hoffman was the Lady Rams’ leading goal scorer in 2019 and 2020. She was also an All-Section and all WPIAL All-Conference selection in 2020, as well as the captain of the team. Woods was also a captain and a four-year starter, while Martinez played goal for the Lady Rams each of the past two seasons.
Of the 17 girls on the 2021 roster, the Lady Rams return six starters from last season and eight letterwinners, from a team that reached the WPIAL playoffs for the first time in school history.
The Lady Rams return three midfielders with senior Kaelyn Adams, junior Maddy Manges, and junior Megan Glista, all of which will serve as team captains. They also bring back two defenders, including Kiersten Auman, a junior, who will serve as the fourth team captain, in addition to sophomore Delaney Baird. Junior, Kia Deemer, is the lone returning starter at forward.
“We will be very strong in the middle of the field: our three midfielders (Adams, Manges, and Glista) and two center backs (Auman and Baird) are five excellent players who would be contributors at any level,” Vogelsang said. “I’m hoping (those five girls) can be our nucleus.”
The other remaining starting positions are open. But Vogelsang has an idea of several players who could be ready to enter the starting lineup. Junior defender Emmie Horner and junior utility player Mikayla Moore look to fill the other open starting positions available.
“Emmie Horner and Mikayla Moore both have had great summers and great starts to mandatory practices and look primed to earn a starting spot or at least significant varsity time,” Vogelsang said.
The biggest question coming into the season was the keeper spot, following the loss of Martinez to graduation. Freshman Isabella Palmer volunteered to do the job and will the fill the role in goal to start the season.
“Bella was willing to give it a shot,” Vogelsang said. “She has no prior experience but has no fear and is a quick learner. She was one of our most dedicated girls (during) the spring and summer workouts.”
Vogelsang says that the new position for Palmer will come with some growing pains, but they are both prepared for that.
“I’m certain there will be a learning curve once games start, and she knows that too,” Vogelsang said. “But I am happy to have a dedicated freshman to train at this and to be able to watch her make the position her own, hopefully for the next several years, rather than having to plug a new girl in every year.”
Ligonier Valley played its first season in the WPIAL in 2020, and the Lady Rams qualified for the playoffs despite a 2-7 conference mark and a 4-11 overall record. The Lady Rams finished fifth in their section, but third-place Apollo-Ridge was ineligible for post-season play, punching Ligonier Valley’s ticket to the playoffs.
The Lady Rams earned the No. 15 seed in the playoffs and suffered a 7-0 setback against No. 2 Steel Valley in the opening round.
“My hope is that we, like last year, get better as the year goes on and can finish playing our best soccer,” Vogelsang said. “Our schedule is a little more favorable this year than it was last year so I do think, if we’re able to stay healthy, there’s some opportunities for success and I’d like to think we can sneak into the playoffs again and, maybe this year, even do some damage.”
