The Ligonier Valley girls basketball team suffered a pair of losses, one on Friday and a second on Saturday.
The Lady Rams lost, 56-27, against Belle Vernon Area on Friday during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played at Ligonier Valley. The following day, Ligonier Valley fell, 63-13, during an exhibition game at Armstrong, a Class 5A school.
Belle Vernon Area (4-2, 7-4) took a 22-8 lead through one quarter against Ligonier Valley (0-5, 0-6) on Friday. The Lady Leopards led 35-13 at halftime after outscoring the Lady Rams 13-5 in the second quarter. Belle Vernon Area bested Ligonier Valley by just five points in the third quarter, 14-9, to hold a 49-22 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Haley Boyd led the Lady Rams with 11 points and four assists, while Lizzy Crissman blocked seven shots, pulled down seven rebounds and scored five points. Abby Painter had six rebounds and two points, while Madison Marinchak scored seven points.
Presleigh Colditz led Belle Vernon Area with 11 points, while Grace Henderson was also in double figures with 10 points.
Ligonier Valley kept things close the following day early against Armstrong. The Lady Rams trailed, 16-10 after one quarter, but the Lady Riverhawks pulled away in the second quarter. Armstrong (4-0, 6-0) outscored Ligonier Valley, 22-3, in the second period and held a 38-13 halftime lead.
That was all the Lady Rams could manage. Ligonier Valley didn’t score a point the rest of the way, going without a basket in the third and fourth quarters. Armstrong scored 14 points in the third quarter and added 11 more in the fourth to set the final.
Boyd led the way for Ligonier Valley with six points, while Crissman added six rebound and four blocked shots. Layne Miller and Emma Paul led Armstrong, both with 14 points.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to host Elizabeth Forward 7:15 p.m. tonight.
——— LIGONIER VALLEY (13)
A Woods 0-1-1; C Woods 1-0-3; Boyd 3-0-6; Griffin 1-0-3; Marinchak 0-0-0; Crissman. Totals, 5-1(2)—13
ARMSTRONG (63)
Miller 6-0-14; Paul 6-0-14; Fitzgerald 3-0-6; Q Miller 3-0-6; Burns 1-0-2; Clark 2-4-9; Yancy 1-0-2; Pawk 2-1-6; Clontz 1-0-2; Dobransky 0-2-2. Totals, 25-7(11)—63
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 10 3 0 0 — 13 Armstrong 16 22 14 11 — 63 Three-point field goals: C Woods, Griffin; L Miller-2, Paul-2, Clark, Pawk, Clontz
——— BELLE VERNON (56)
Kreis 3-2-8; Bitoni 0-2-2; Colditz 4-0-11; Seliga 2-0-5; Henderson 3-4-10; Ta Rodriguez 4-0-8; Te Rodriguez 2-0-5; Kerns 1-5-7. Totals, 19-13(18)—56
LIGONIER VALLEY (27)
Marinchak 2-2-7; Cirssman 2-1-5; Boyd 3-3-11; Painter 1-0-2; Griffin 1-0-2. Totals, 9-6(10)—27
Score by Quarters
Belle Vernon 22 13 14 7 — 56 Lig. Valley 8 5 9 5 — 27
Three-point field goals: Boyd-2, Marinchak
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.