Mount Pleasant Area’s Tiffany Zelmore combined for 55 points during her team’s past two wins against the Ligonier Valley girls basketball team.
Zelmore scored 20 during Mount Pleasant Area’s 55-21 win against host Ligonier Valley on Tuesday in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 action.
The Lady Rams fell to 0-8 in the section and 0-9 overall.
Haley Boyd led Ligonier Valley with eight points. Carol Wood made two-three pointers for a total of six points.
Ligonier Valley suffered a 65-30 defeat at MPA last Thursday. The Lady Rams led throughout much of the first quarter in that game and had the deficit down to single digits in the third quarter, before the Lady Vikings pulled away.
But on Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Area (3-5, 6-6) jumped out to a 21-4 lead after the first quarter and extended it for a 39-6 halftime advantage. The Lady Rams won the third, 7-6, but MPA sealed its 34-point win by outscoring Ligonier Valley, 10-8, in the fourth.
Ligonier Valley is scheduled to visit Yough, 7:30 p.m. tonight in section play. The Lady Rams lost their season-opener against Yough, 48-38.
That 10-point loss was Ligonier Valley’s smallest margin of defeat this season. Ligonier Valley’s 38 points was also its highest scoring output of the season, followed by 30 against Mount Pleasant Area last week.
——— MOUNT PLEASANT AREA (55)
R Gesinski 2-1-5; Leech 1-0-2; Stanek 2-0-4; Hutchinson 0-4-4; Brunson 2-2-6; H Gesinski 3-0-6; Shinsky 1-0-2; Rogers 3-0-6; Zelmore 9-2-20. Totals, 23-9(17)—55
LIGONIER VALLEY (21)
A Woods 0-1-1; Marinchak 1-0-2; C Woods 2-0-6; Boyd 2-4-8; Painter 0-0-0; Griffin 1-0-2. Totals, 7-5(8)—21
Score by Quarters
Mt. Pleasant 21 18 6 10 — 55 Lig. Valley 4 2 7 8 — 21
Three-point field goals: C Woods-2
