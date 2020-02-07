The Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team fell, 46-40, to host North Star in a non-conference matchup Thursday.
Haley Boyd scored 19 points to lead the Lady Rams. The freshman also notched three steals and five assists.
Ligonier Valley fell to 3-17 overall while North Star improved to 7-13.
The Lady Rams trailed, 9-5, after one quarter of play. North Star extended its lead to six points (20-14) at half time.
LV outscored North Star, 18-16, in the third quarter to make it a four-point game entering the final quarter. However, North Star held on by outscoring the Lady Rams, 10-8, in the fourth quarter to seal a six-point victory.
Lizzy Crissman pulled in 13 rebounds for LV. Kaelyn Adams scored six points and grabbed nine rebounds while Katie Lawson had seven rebounds.
The Lady Rams will travel to Armstrong for a non-conference game today (7 p.m.), weather permitting.
——— LIGONIER VALLEY (40)
Adams 2-0-4; Woods 3-1-8; Lawson 1-0-2; Boyd 6-3-19; Crissman 1-0-2; Griffin 1-1-3. Totals, 14-5(19)—40
NORTH STAR (46)
Miller 2-2-7; Emert 5-2-15; Ashbrook 9-0-18; Retassle 3-0-6; Hause 0-0-0. Totals, 19-4(6)—46
Score by Quarters
Ligonier Valley 5 9 18 8 — 40 North Star 9 11 16 10 — 46
Three-point field goals: Boyd-4, Woods; Emert-3, Miller.
