Ligonier Valley’s season drew to a close with a 69-28 loss against Elizabeth Forward on Thursday in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 girls basketball game at Elizabeth Forward.
Sophomore Haley Boyd led the Lady Rams with 19 points. Ligonier Valley concluded its season with a 0-12 record in section play and 0-14 overall.
Elizabeth Forward had four girls in double figures. Brooke Murkland equaled Boyd’s total with 19. Anna Resnik contributed 15, while Jocelyn Dawson had 13 and Haven Briggs, 10.
Ligonier Valley trailed 18-3 after the first quarter. Elizabeth Forward put up 30 in the second, holding a 48-10 halftime advantage.
Elizabeth Forward extended its lead to 63-21 after three quarters. The Lady Rams outscored Elizabeth Forward, 7-6, in the fourth to set the final.
Ligonier Valley’s Carol Woods had two points, seven rebounds and three assists. Freshman Madison Marinchak had a three-pointer.
Boyd hit five three-pointers on Thursday. She drained six triples in a 58-31 section loss against Belle Vernon Area on Wednesday.
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (28)
Woods 1-0-2; Marinchak 1-0-3; Crissman 1-0-2; Boyd 7-0-19; Painter 1-0-2. Totals, 11-0(1)—28
ELIZ. FORWARD (69)
Dawson 6-0-13; Briggs 4-1-10; Murkland 7-2-19; Resnik 5-3-15; Herschelroath 0-1-1; Terza 1-0-3; Bedzik 2-0-4; Brinson 2-0-4. Totals, 27-7(9)—69
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 3 7 11 7 — 28 Eliz. Forward 18 30 15 6 — 69
Three-point field goals: Boyd-5, Marinchak; Murkland-3, Resnik-2, Dawson, Briggs, Terza
