The Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team celebrated their season with a banquet on Wednesday evening at the Pier at Sharky’s Cafe. Coaches Emily Daugherty and Ryan Halvorsen honored the team and seniors Abby Painter and Maddie Griffin. The team and boosters showed appreciation to the coaches for their dedication.

