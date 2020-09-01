The Ligonier Valley and Greensburg Central Catholic girls’ golf teams both picked up section victories on Monday.
Ligonier Valley bested Derry Area, 224-230, in its first WPIAL Section 1-AA match at Champion Lakes Golf Course, while the GCC girls topped Geibel, 151-193, at Pleasant Valley.
Derry Area’s Bethany Dixon led all scorers with a 51, but the Lady Trojans dropped to 0-2 overall. Haley Boyd and Lauren Brant led Ligonier Valley (1-0), both with a 52, as the Lady Rams won their first WPIAL section match.
Gianna Copelli shot a 54 for the Lady Trojans, while Ariella Eisworth ended two strokes back with a 56 and Grace Morcheid carded a 69. Amanda Woods shot a 54 and Becca Blotzer a 66, both for Ligonier Valley.
Derry Area will face Greensburg Central Catholic at Mount Odin on Wednesday. Ligonier Valley hosts Southmoreland at Champion Lakes, also on Wednesday.
Meghan Zambruno and Ella Zambruno both fired a 1-under-par-34 to lead GCC to victory against Geibel. Teammate Izzy Aigner ended two strokes back at 1-over-par with a 36. Caroline Konieczny shot a 37 to lead Geibel, while Claire Konieczny followed two strokes behind with a 39.
