Hours after the Ligonier Valley football team returned to the WPIAL playoffs, the Rams knew their first-round opponent.
No. 9 Ligonier Valley will travel to No. 8 South Side during a WPIAL Class 2A First-Round playoff game scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
In previous seasons, the WPIAL playoff pairings were scheduled for Monday night at the Double Tree Hotel in Green Tree, but officials switched things up this year. The WPIAL football playoff pairings were announced on Saturday night this year in an effort to give teams additional time to prepare for their opponents.
If Ligonier Valley wins on Friday, the Rams will have a rematch with conference foe and top-seeded Steel Valley or No. 16 Bethlehem-Center on Friday, Nov. 12 at a time and location to be determined. The WPIAL Class 2A Football Championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
Three weeks ago, Ligonier Valley was forced to forfeit a game against Serra Catholic — the No. 6 seed in the playoffs — because of injuries and lack of roster depth. On Friday, the Rams rolled to their third straight win — a 48-22 rout of Apollo-Ridge during a WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference game Friday at Weller Field — and clinched a berth in the WPIAL Class 2A football playoffs.
Ligonier Valley closed the regular season with an 8-2 overall record and an all-important 3-2 mark that landed the Rams in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. It’s Ligonier Valley’s second season back in the WPIAL after spending the previous five decades in District 6. The Rams missed the WPIAL playoffs last season, but they qualified for District 7 post-season play in only their second season back.
Ligonier Valley opened the season with five consecutive non-conference wins. That included a 20-14 season-opening win at Indiana Area — the No. 12 seed in Class 4A and a 26-14 victory at Elizabeth Forward — No. 4 in Class 3A, and last season’s runners-up. The Rams followed with wins against Jeannette, Frazier and Carrick by a combined 150-18 margin.
Then, adversity struck the Rams, who lost 40-0 against NiJhay Burt and Steel Valley, and had to forfeit versus Serra Catholic the following week. But Ligonier Valley rebounded with a 43-14 rout of Summit Academy and an edge-of-your-seat, last-second thrilling victory at Shady Side Academy before Friday’s finale against Apollo-Ridge.
South Side finished 4-1 in the WPIAL Class 2A Three Rivers Conference, and 7-3 overall. That’s good for second-place behind unbeaten Sto-Rox, the No. 2 seed in the classification.
South Side, also nicknamed the Rams, opened the season with a win against Freedom, before falling against Neshannock, the No. 11 seed in Class 2A. South Side won consecutive games against New Brighton, No. 13 in Class 2A, and Carrick, before bac-to-back losses at Avonworth and top-seeded Sto-Rox.
South Side won its final four games against Carlynton, Brentwood, Seton LaSalle and Western Beaver (No. 12 in Class 2A), to qualify for the playoffs and set up its date with Ligonier Valley.
Ligonier Valley is 12-5 overall and 5-4 in conference play since joining the WPIAL. In October 2019, the Ligonier Valley School Board gave district administrators the go-ahead to seek a transfer of the district’s athletic programs out of the Heritage Conference and District 6 to move into the WPIAL.
Ligonier Valley had been in the WPIAL from 1927-69 before leaving for District 6 — and also serving as one of the original members of the Heritage Conference at its inception in 2000.
Ligonier Valley won its final 37 games played in the District 6 Heritage Conference. From 2016-19, the Rams won two District 6 championships in four straight title-game appearances, they captured four straight Heritage Conference crowns and won four Appalachian Bowl contests in a row. Head coach Roger Beitel, who won his 140th game on Friday, was the first in the Heritage Conference to win 100 conference games.
Now, Beitel and the Rams will be looking for their first WPIAL playoff win on Friday since rejoining the district.
While Ligonier Valley will begin its postseason journey on the road, both Mount Pleasant Area and Greensburg Central Catholic will host first-round playoff games.
Sixth-seeded Mount Pleasant (5-4), which finished the regular season tied for second place in the Class 3A Interstate Conference, will host No. 11 Burrell (3-7) on Friday. The Vikings rolled past the Bucs, 40-7, in the season opener.
No. 8 Greensburg Central Catholic (6-4), meanwhile, will be the home team Friday in its Class A playoff matchup against ninth-seeded Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (6-3) at Hempfield Area’s Spartan Stadium. The Centurions finished fourth in the Eastern Conference in the regular season.
