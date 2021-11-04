The Ligonier Valley football team made history in a big way this season.
And that’s not lost on 18th-year head coach Roger Beitel.
Ligonier Valley qualified for the WPIAL playoffs for the first time in school history, and the No. 9-seeded Rams will travel to No. 8 South Side during a WPIAL Class 2A first-round playoff game scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
“It’s something that these kids can be really proud of,” Beitel said. “There’s not many things in this world, in 2021 that you can be the first of anymore, and have it be historical. But it’s really important to them and, like I told them, it’s history.”
Ligonier Valley was in the WPIAL from 1927-69 before leaving for District 6 — and also serving as one of the original members of the Heritage Conference at its inception in 2000. Ligonier Valley returned to the WPIAL in 2019. The Rams are 12-5 overall and 5-4 in conference play since rejoining the WPIAL.
The three best teams from Ligonier Valley’s original run in District 7 did not qualify for the WPIAL playoffs, according to information provided by resident local historian Doug Kurtz. The 1940 team finished 8-1, the 1967 squad went 7-2 and the 1953 team ended 6-2 overall.
It was also a drastically different playoff landscape at that time. There were only three classifications — as opposed to the current six classification set up — and typically, only a championship game took place in each class. Occasionally, a champion was crowned without a playoff game and the champion was determined based on Gardner points alone, like in 1930 when Derry Township captured the 1930 Class B title.
This year’s team also broke the all-time record for wins against WPIAL teams in one season with seven. Carrick, which the Rams routed on Sept. 24, isn’t in the WPIAL. The previous record was five wins, established four times — in 1940, 1948, 1953 and 1967.
“These are the guys that did it,” Beitel said. “And I think for us, it gives us credibility to what we’ve built over the last 18 years because there was always that, ‘Oh, I wonder how they’d do in the WPIAL?’
“Well, this is a full season for us, we won eight games and we made it into the playoffs, so from that standpoint, I don’t think there’s anything left for us to prove.”
Ligonier Valley won its final 37 games played in the District 6 Heritage Conference. From 2016-19, the Rams won two District 6 championships in four straight title-game appearances, they captured four straight Heritage Conference crowns and won four Appalachian Bowl contests in a row.
Additionally Beitel, who won his 140th game on Friday, was the first in the Heritage Conference to win 100 conference games. Friday’s game is Beitel’s 199th as head coach at Ligonier Valley, as the Rams’ head coach is 140-58 in 18 seasons. Beitel, who is guaranteed to win 70% of his first 200 games, will coach in his 200th game in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals if the Rams win on Friday.
“Now that we know where the bar was set, when I look at those teams from 2015-2019, those teams we had would’ve stacked up just as well,” Beitel said. “So, maybe we can put that kind of debate to bed. This is a big deal for the program, but it’s also a big deal for those who came before this group to say that they would’ve done well, too.”
The current group will have a chance to continue to build on this year’s historic season on Friday.
A month ago, on Oct. 8, the Rams were forced to forfeit a game against Serra Catholic because of injuries and lack of roster depth.
One month later, the Rams won three straight games and clinched their first WPIAL playoff berth in school history.
“We were at our lowest point,” Beitel said. “We hit rock bottom to the point where we couldn’t play Serra Catholic and we had to forfeit the game. Since then, we’ve just gotten better.”
Following their forfeit loss, the Rams routed Summit Academy, 43-14, at home, before a wild edge-of-your-seat, last-second thriller at Shady Side Academy, 26-25, the following week. Ligonier Valley capped the month-long surge and clinched a playoff berth with a big 48-22 win against Apollo-Ridge last Friday.
“I really like the attitude of our football team,” Beitel said. “I like where we’re at in terms of preparation and excitement. I think I have a group of kids who really want to keep the season moving forward.
“I’ve been coaching for a long time, and sometimes, you get the vibe at the end of the season that kids are just ready to turn their equipment in, and I certainly don’t get that at all with this group.”
Beitel explained that after the forfeit, the Rams returned several players back to the lineup, including Haden Sierocky and Nick Beitel. There were players who had a chance to rest and heal while nursing injuries and others who learned new positions, creating roster depth behind the starters.
“We’re in a much better place health-wise than when we were at our lowest point, but we still have some situations because most of those injuries were season-ending and we’re never going to get them back,” Beitel said. “We’re just plugging away. We’ve had tough kids for a long time, and one of the things I’m most proud of is that they’re willing to show up and do whatever job we ask, and to do what’s best for the team.”
Grant Dowden scored three touchdowns — two receiving and a rushing score — during the Rams’ 26-point win against Apollo-Ridge. He had three catches for 143 yards and 196 total yards from scrimmage. Broderick Schreyer, making his sixth start, enjoyed a career night at quarterback, completing 8 of 14 passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions.
“We found ways to get the ball to a lot of playmakers in different ways,” Beitel said. “We’re using the kids that we do have and finding roles to use them as well as we can.”
Sierocky, Nick Beitel and Matthew Marinchak all caught touchdown passes, while lineman Jude Grzywinski provided, perhaps the biggest feel-good moment of the night. The 6-foot-3, 303-pound lineman capped the Ligonier Valley scoring with a touchdown pass to George Golden, the team’s placekicker.
“It was a fun game,” Beitel said. “It was the seniors’ last opportunity to play at Weller Field, so everyone was kind of emotional about that. It was just a good atmosphere where the game was a lot of fun and the kids enjoyed every aspect of it.”
The Rams were able to exhale after their big win against Apollo-Ridge and punch their ticket to the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs for the first time.
Ligonier Valley closed the regular season with an 8-2 overall record and an all-important 3-2 mark that landed the Rams in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. In previous years, seven wins would’ve easily qualified Ligonier Valley for the District 6 playoffs, but the Rams were facing a win-and-you’re-in scenario last week against Apollo-Ridge with a real possibility that a loss would end LV’s season.
“I can’t remember a time where we’ve had that situation before,” Beitel said. “We were sitting at 7-2 and our playoff possibilities were still in question.”
The Rams then went through the WPIAL playoff reveal 24 hours later.
In previous seasons, the WPIAL playoff pairings were scheduled for the next Monday at the Double Tree Hotel in Green Tree, but officials switched things up this year. The WPIAL football pairings were announced last Saturday this year in an effort to give teams additional time to prepare for their opponents.
“It’s just all the different situations that happened as a result of this game,” Beitel said. “We got to experience the reveal show for the first time … just a ton of different things that we haven’t necessarily experienced before. Considering the things we’ve gone through this year, and all the adversity the team has faced, going into the post-season is refreshing.”
Schreyer has completed 39 of 73 passes for 674 yards with 11 touchdowns and four interceptions for the Rams, who average 31 points per game, seventh-best in the classification. Sierocky, who broke his arm earlier this season, hasn’t started since a September win against Jeannette, but he has completed 20 of 34 passes for 388 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Nick Beitel has rushed for 813 yards on 131 carries with nine touchdowns. Sierocky has rushed for 306 yards with five scores, while Dowden has 177 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Dowden has 368 yards receiving and five touchdowns, while Marinchak has 290 yards and seven scores. Beitel also has 175 yards and a receiving touchdown.
The Ligonier Valley defense averages 16.3 points allowed per game, eighth-best in Class 2A. Kaden Faas has a team-best 69 tackles, three sacks and a pair of forced fumbles, while Billy Sugden has 58 tackles and seven sacks.
Jacob Hay has 41 tackles, a team-best 12 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles. Grzywinski has four sacks, while Dowden has two interceptions and a forced fumble. Khorter Drury also picked off two passes.
South Side last made the WPIAL playoffs in 2019, losing to McGuffey in the Class 2A opening round. South Side won the WPIAL Class A Championship in 1999, and the PIAA Class A State Championship in the same year. South Side also claimed the WPIAL Class B Championship in 1970.
Last season, during Ligonier Valley’s first season back in the WPIAL, the nomadic Rams played seven games in six different counties, including Western Beaver in Beaver County — a 20-minute drive from rival South Side.
Ligonier Valley will make the near two-hour drive again on Friday to South Side, which is minutes from the Ohio border. It’s the equivalent of South Side traveling to Cleveland for a game. Beitel said the plan is to leave early.
“You don’t want to be rushed,” Beitel said. “When you go a long distance, there’s a lot that can go wrong, so you just want to get there in enough time that you’re not rushed.
“It’s a two-hour drive, and that’s tough, but I told the kids that it’s the playoffs. The biggest thing I’ve learned over all the years of leading teams in the playoffs is to enjoy it because there are a lot of kids that would certainly trade the position that you’re in right now. They’d love to get on a bus and go two hours away to play a playoff game.”
South Side finished 4-1 in the WPIAL Class 2A Three Rivers Conference, and 7-3 overall. That was good for second-place behind unbeaten Sto-Rox, the No. 2 seed in the classification.
South Side, also nicknamed the Rams, opened the season with a win against Freedom, before falling against Neshannock, the No. 11 seed in Class 2A. South Side won consecutive games against New Brighton, No. 13 in Class 2A and Carrick, before back-to-back losses at Avonworth and top-seeded Sto-Rox.
South Side won its final four games against Carlynton, Brentwood, Seton LaSalle and Western Beaver (No. 12 in Class 2A) to qualify for the playoffs and set up its date with Ligonier Valley.
Parker Statler leads South Side on the ground with 721 yards on 88 carries and 17 total touchdowns. Statler is also South Side’s top receiver, pulling in 20 receptions for 378 yards, while Cam Knox has 623 yards rushing on 90 carries with four total touchdowns.
“They all block and they all enjoy it,” Beitel said. “They ask their quarterback to lead block on sweeps. It says a lot to me, as a coach, that your quarterback is leading a sweep.”
Quarterback Brody Almashy has completed 43 of 93 passes for 750 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions. Almashy also has 276 yards rushing, while Donnie Jodikinos has four touchdowns.
“They’re similar to us,” Beitel said. “They’re a tough group of kids, and when you see them on film … what they do, they do very well. They know who they are, and they just get after you. They’re a tough team to beat because they have a lot of will.”
If Ligonier Valley wins on Friday, the Rams will have a rematch with conference foe and top-seeded Steel Valley or No. 16 Bethlehem-Center on Friday, Nov. 12, at a time and location to be determined. Ligonier Valley lost, 40-0, at Steel Valley on Oct. 1. The WPIAL Class 2A Football Championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
“Ultimately, you wouldn’t want to play someone from your own conference in the second round, so that’s an odd thing,” Beitel said. “But personally, I think our conference was the best from top to bottom.”
