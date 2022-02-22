The Ligonier Valley boys basketball team’s 2021-22 season came to a close Monday as the Rams fell to Avonworth, 64-36, in the opening round of the WPIAL playoffs.
“We are disappointed our season came to an end tonight,” Ligonier Valley head coach Tim Gustin said. “For these seniors we wanted to have a better playoff showing but Avonworth outplayed us tonight.”
It was a close game through the first quarter as Avonworth took a 10-7 lead into the second quarter of the contest.
It would be the second quarter where the Antelopes started to put some distance between themselves and the Rams. Avonworth would post 21 points in the quarter to go up 31-19 as the teams headed into the half.
Ligonier looked to make a comeback in the third quarter as it posted 14 points to bring the score to 44-35 heading into the final quarter of the night.
“We knew Avonworth had an aggressive defense, and we needed to handle the pressure and make good passes,” Gustin said. “Unfortunately, we made a lot of mistakes and gave them easy layups. We fought hard in third quarter and got it close for a little, but the pressure was just to much for us tonight.”
Avonworth, again, found its offense in the fourth quarter, scoring 20 points to put the game out of the reach of Ligonier Valley.
Senior Matthew Marinchak led Ligonier Valley with 22 points.
“I’m sad to see such good players as Matthew, Jaicob (Hollick) and Dylan (Rhoades) to have their careers end as I’ve had such enjoyment coaching them these past 2 seasons,” Gustin said.
Rowan Carmichael led Avonworth with 23 points. Also in double figures for the Antelopes was Jordan Kolenda with 16.
---
Ligonier Valley (36)
Matthew Marinchak 9-4-22; Hollick 0-2-2; Kindisko 1-0-2; Tunstall 1-0-2; Sierocky 1-0-2; Pleskovitch 2-1-6; Dillaman 1-0-2. Totals 15-8(12) – 36
Avonworth (64)
Carmichael 10-1-23; Kolenda 5-1-16; Faulkner 4-1-9; Kujawinski 0-0-0; Crawford 3-0-7; Miller 1-0-2; Hanson 1-0-2; Gardner 1-0-2; Talarico 1-0-3. Totals 26-3(18) – 64
Score by Quarters
Lig. Valley 7 12 14 3 — 36
Avonworth 10 21 13 20- 64
Three-point field goals: A: Carmichael, Kolenda 2, Crawford, Talarico-1
