James Brown scored the lone, game-winning goal to lift the Ligonier Valley boys’ soccer team past Derry Area on Tuesday, while the Greater Latrobe boys cruised to a nine-goal shutout victory at Southmoreland.
Brown’s goal provided the Rams their second win of the season during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2 matchup played at Derry Area.
Ligonier Valley improved to 2-5 in section play and 2-6 overall, while the Trojans fell to 0-7.
Strong defensive play from both sides led to a scoreless first half.
However, Brown broke the deadlock as he scored 2 minutes, 33 seconds into the second half, sending a shot past Trojans’ goalkeeper Chance White.
The Rams held onto its one-goal lead as Ligonier Valley junior Jonathan Donaldson provided the shutout in net.
Brown scored the Rams’ seventh goal of the season, with the other six tallied during a 6-0 win against Derry Area on Sept. 16.
Ligonier Valley lost five straight games after its 6-0 win against Derry Area earlier in the season.
The Trojans’ defense held its opponent to one goal, after conceding 59 scores through its first six games. Derry Area played its best defensive game of the season, allowing the lone goal, as the prior low mark came during its six-goal defeat at Ligonier Valley earlier this season.
The Rams next host Shady Side Academy, while the Trojans head to Valley, both slated for Thursday at 7 p.m.
Nolan Agostino and Will Casey each recorded a hat trick, and Ryan Banks tallied four assists to lead Greater Latrobe past the Scotties.
It took the Wildcats 30 minutes to score, but Agostino got things rolling off an assist from Banks, who then scored six minutes later to give Greater Latrobe a 2-0 lead.
With a minute left in the half, Banks assisted Casey’s first tally to provide the Wildcats a three-goal halftime lead.
Agostoni scored his second five minutes into the second half off an assist from Nate Myers. Banks again assisted Casey a minute later to put the Wildcats ahead, 5-0.
Agostoni capped his scoring for the night 19 minutes into the half after dribbling through the Scotties’ defense to make it 6-0. Banks provided a bicycle-kick assist at the 15-minute mark as Casey headed the ball in the net for his hat trick-goal.
Quinn Norman scored the Wildcats’ eighth when he volleyed in a cross past the Southmoreland keeper from Antonio Kantor at the nine-minute mark. Ben Hamaty sealed the nine-goal victory with a strike from distance with less than five minutes remaining.
The Wildcats will look to make it four wins in a row, 8 p.m. Thursday when they host Penn-Trafford (2-6, 3-6) at Rossi Field. The Wildcats blanked Penn-Trafford, 5-0, in their season-opener.
