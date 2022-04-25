Haden Sierocky drove in five on two hits to lead Ligonier Valley past Greater Johnstown 13-2 on Saturday. Sierocky drove in runs on a groundout in the first, a single in the second, a triple in the fourth, and a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
It would be the firs game of a doubleheader for Ligonier Valley.
The Rams got their scoring going early in the first inning, when Sierocky grounded out, scoring one run.
Greater Johnstown evened things up at two in the bottom of the first inning when Zyon Stanko drew a walk, scoring one run.
Ligonier Valley pulled away for good with three runs in the second inning. In the second inning, an error scored one run for the Rams and Sierocky singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs.
The Rams notched three runs in the fifth inning. The big inning was thanks to a walk by Duncan Foust, a sac fly by Sierocky, and an error on a ball put in play by George Golden.
Broderick Schreyer got the win for Ligonier Valley Rams. The righthander surrendered no runs on one hit over two innings, striking out three and walking none.
Connor Tunstall threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Brock Kobal took the loss for Greater Johnstown. Kobal allowed five hits and eight runs over three innings.
Noah Lawson started the game for Ligonier Valley Rams. The right-hander lasted two innings, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out three.
Ligonier Valley saw the ball well, racking up eight hits in the game, with Tunstall and Sierocky managing multiple hits.
Sierocky and Tunstall each collected two hits to lead Ligonier Valley.
Nick Beitel led the Rams with four stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with eight stolen bases. Ligonier Valley didn’t commit a single error in the field.
Beitel had eight chances in the field, the most on the team.
