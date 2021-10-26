The Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball team is making a name for itself in the WPIAL.
The Lady Rams won their second-ever WPIAL playoff match, as No. 17-seeded Ligonier Valley beat No. 16 Chartiers-Houston, 3-1, during a WPIAL Class 2A preliminary-round playoff game on Monday at Trinity High School.
“This is our second year in the WPIAL,” Ligonier Valley coach Emily Daugherty said. “We want to keep showing that we’re a team that can compete and play in the WPIAL. I’m just really proud of these girls.”
Ligonier Valley competed in the WPIAL for the first time last season after the school spent the previous five decades in District 6. The Lady Rams fell in the first round of the 2019 District 6, Class 2A playoffs against Philipsburg-Osceola, but they’ve advanced in preliminary-round play each of the last two seasons in the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs.
Ligonier Valley downed Southmoreland, 3-1, for the program’s first-ever WPIAL playoff win last season before an opening-round loss against Ellwood City. The Lady Rams picked up where they left off in 2021 and continued the run with Ligonier Valley’s second-ever playoff win on Monday, another 3-1 victory versus Chartiers-Houston.
“The girls wanted it,” Daugherty said. “Our goal was to make the playoffs, and then we set a new goal to move onto the next round. They’re checking boxes off, and it feels pretty good right now.”
The Lady Rams were forced to endure a 90-minute bus ride, while Chartiers-Houston traveled 15 minutes down the road to Trinity High School. The Lady Rams weren’t allowed on the court until 5:30 p.m. – a half hour until the match was set to begin – but they took it to Chartiers-Houston for a 25-19 victory in the first game. The Lady Bucs evened the match with a 25-17 victory in the second game.
“It probably took a game to get adjusted and to get the nerves out of our system, but they came ready to play,” Daugherty said. “The first set got the nerves out. The second set, we got away from our game plan, but our girls never once hung their heads. They kept the energy and the momentum in our favor and that was the difference.”
Indeed it was. Ligonier Valley rebounded from the second-game loss with a 25-22 victory in the third contest and a 25-19 win to close out the win.
Haley Stormer led the charge for the Lady Rams with 18 points, including seven aces and 15 kills. Lizzy Crissman followed with nine kills and four blocks, while Alexa Harding added five kills and three blocks. Taylor Meier had 12 points, two aces and four kills. Saylor Clise added 11 points and two aces, while also distributing 25 assists.
“They were excited,” Daugherty said. “The one thing about these girls is that they lift each other up. They had each other’s backs and they play as a team. It’s fun to be around and it’s fun to coach.”
Ligonier Valley improved to 9-8 overall. The Lady Rams weren’t always riding this high throughout the season.
The Lady Rams opened the season with just two wins in their first five matches, but they rebounded in a big way down the stretch. Ligonier Valley won six of its final eight matches, including four of the last five.
“They had some big wins towards the end of the season,” Daugherty said. “There was a chance that we’d finish fifth in the section, but we pulled off some wins and ended up finishing third. They knew what was at stake. They’ve played hard, and as a team when it counted and this is where we’re at now.”
Now, Ligonier Valley will travel to top-seeded North Catholic, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs. The winner will advance to the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals against No. 8 Frazier or No. 9 South Park, 2 p.m. Saturday at a site to be determined. North Catholic finished with a perfect 12-0 section record.
“It’s North Catholic,” Daugherty said. “It’s the No. 1 seed at their place. We’re going to watch some film on them, and we’re going to practice and prepare. If we can go out and execute and play the best that we can play, we’re hoping to give them a shot.”
