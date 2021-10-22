The Ligonier Valley girls’ volleyball team extracted revenge from backyard rival Derry Area.
Ligonier Valley defeated Derry Area, 3-1, during a WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 match played Thursday at Derry Area.
Ligonier Valley won the first game, 25-17 and Derry Area answered with a 25-23 victory. The Lady Rams claimed the last two games, 25-12 and 25-14 for the victory. Derry Area defeated Ligonier Valley, 3-2, on Oct. 6 at Ligonier Valley. In that match, the Lady Trojans picked up the first two wins, before the Lady Rams rallied with victories in the next two to even the score. But the Lady Trojans regrouped for the match win on that night.
Since that match, Derry Area scored a win against Steel Valley, but the playoff-bound Lady Trojans have lost their last three against Valley, South Allegheny, and now Ligonier Valley. The playoff-bound Lady Rams have won three of their last four since falling to Derry Area earlier this month. They defeated Valley and then Yough in an exhibition, before falling against South Allegheny and rebounding with a win against Derry Area.
Haley Stormer led Ligonier Valley with 23 service points, including eight aces and 14 kills. Lizzy Crissman tallied seven kills and four blocks. Abby Tutino and Alexa Harding both had eight points along with five and two aces, respectively. Saylor Clise directed the Ligonier Valley offense with 22 assists.
Sasha Whitfield paced Derry Area offensively with six kills, while Faith Shean had 12 digs defensively.
Derry Area’s junior varsity team swept Ligonier Valley, 25-16 and 25-22.
Regan Repak and Gabrielle Sisak tallied three kills each for Derry Area. Ella Sylvis picked up four aces and Katie Dunlap 12 digs defensively.
Marley Bergman led Ligonier Valley with six points and an ace. Emily Rankin also picked up four points, two aces and four kills.
Derry Area is scheduled to participate in an exhibition tournament at Norwin on Saturday to close the regular season. Ligonier Valley is slated to travel to Westmont Hill top on Monday for an exhibition match. Both teams await the WPIAL playoff pairings meeting to see who they will meet in the opening round of next week’s playoffs.
