The Ligonier Valley girls volleyball team earned a historic win, while Derry Area rallied and Greater Latrobe also scored a victory, all on Tuesday.
Ligonier Valley swept Steel Valley, 3-0, while Derry Area went five sets with Deer Lakes edging the Lady Lancers in a 3-2 victory, both in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 5 play. The Greater Latrobe girls volleyball team also opened its season at Gateway — one of the newest members of Class 4A Section 3 — with a win in straight games.
The Ligonier Valley girls volleyball team scored its first WPIAL section win against Steel Valley. Last October, the Ligonier Valley School Board gave administrators the go-ahead to seek a transfer of the district’s athletic programs out of the Heritage Conference and District 6 and into a move with the WPIAL.
Haley Stormer led the Lady Rams with nine kills and two blocks in LV’s win. She also tallied seven service points for LV, including four aces.
Kailey Johnston had four kills, nine service points and two aces. Bella Vargulish recorded a team-high 10 service points and seven aces. Paige Hickman won eight points from serve, with two aces, while Abby Tutino scored seven service points with two aces.
Ligonier Valley’s junior varsity team defeated Steel Valley, 2-1.
The Lady Rams travel to Valley High School on Thursday for a 7:30 p.m. section match.
Derry Area rallied for its 3-2 win against Deer Lakes. The Lady Lancers captured the first two games, 13-24 and 20-25, but Derry Area won the final three contests, 25-23, 25-14 and 15-12.
Sasha Whitfield led the Lady Trojans against Deer Lakes with eight kills. Hannah Ruffner had four kills, while Tiana Moracco and Lauren Angus each had three.
Sydney Williams had a team-high 25 digs, with Lauren Angus posting 13 and Alanna Meloy, 10 defensively.
Megan Baker had 22 assists and five aces in Derry Area’s win.
The Lady Trojans junior varsity team also needed the maximum games for a 2-1 win against Deer Lakes. Scores were 25-20, 18-25, 15-9.
Whitfield led the JV squad with 10 kills, while Emilee Blasko and Isabella Depalma each had four. Jade Semelsberger posted five digs, and Kenzi Rullo had 24 assists.
Derry Area heads to Steel Valley on Thursday for a 4:45 p.m. contest.
Senior co-captain Emma Fenton led Greater Latrobe with 11 kills, while Anna Rafferty had seven in the Lady Wildcats victory against Gateway. The Lady Wildcats swept the Lady Gators, 25-14, 25-11 and 25-9.
Maya Krehlik, Gracie Wetzel and Lily Fenton each posted three kills and Emma Blair had one.
Lily Fenton also produced three service aces while Maya Krehlik tallied two.
Greater Latrobe’s offense was orchestrated by the setting duo of Emma Fenton and Lily Fenton who combined for a total of 27 assists — 12 and 15, respectively.
Defensively, Bailey Watson led the charge stopping 16 Gateway scoring attempts to lead the team in digs, followed by Krehlik with 10 and Wetzel, 7.
Five Greater Latrobe players recorded blocks on Monday, as Emma Fenton and Blair each produced four. Lily Fenton and Rafferty posted two blocks each and Krehlik had one.
Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team also swept Gateway with a 2-0 win by scores of 25-18 and 27-26.
Elle Snyder was the Wildcats’ top offensive scorer with three kills, followed by Madison Gresh with two and Ryley Quinn another.
Paige Watson recorded two blocks, with Snyder and Macy McHugh posting three and two digs, respectively.
Greater Latrobe returns home Wednesday evening for a match against section-rivals Penn Trafford at 7:30 p.m.
