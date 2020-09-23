Al Fiorina has a bevy of experience during his nearly 20-year tenure guiding the Ligonier Valley cross country team. But even for Fiorina, who founded the boys and girls teams in 2002, the 2020 season will be unprecedented. The Rams will not only have to adjust to competing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but they also face a harsh adjustment to the WPIAL.
“Things are going right along like they did in the spring,” Fiorina joked, after his 35th season as a track and field coach was cut short earlier this year.
While his comment was in jest, he did acknowledge that the offseason for cross country provided plenty of challenges, as his athletes were practicing just twice a week during the summer. Additionally, with the start of the season pushed back, the Rams were only able to participate in one scrimmage before they commence the section slate. Non-conference meets against Somerset Area and Westmont Hilltop were cancelled.
That scrimmage pitted Ligonier Valley against schools including Greensburg Salem, Greensburg Central Catholic, Gateway, and Laurel Highlands. That event provided a glimpse of what the Rams can expect in their first year in the WPIAL.
“We got some competition under our belt, which is what the kids needed to see where we stand,” Fiorina stated.
The Rams, a Class 2A team, typically competed against smaller schools in the Heritage Conference in District 6. Now, Ligonier Valley will face primarily larger schools, including Class 3A opponents like Hempfield Area and Greater Latrobe.
COVID-19 restrictions will limit teams to using a maximum of 12 runners this season, but that won’t apply to the Rams, who will have just seven runners rostered for each of the boys and girls teams. While those numbers are in line with last year, they will frequently pale in comparison to their opponents this campaign.
“We need to get our teams up to at least 12 to 14,” Fiorina noted.
To compound matters, two of Fiorina’s male runners also play soccer, and they’ll be unavailable whenever a conflict arises.
The move to a new district will likely prompt the Rams to create a feeder system at the middle school.
“Now that we’re going into the WPIAL, it’ll be very important for us to develop a program,” Fiorina detailed. “The schools, even though they may be in our same class, have had programs that extend a lot longer than ours.”
Additionally, Fiorina typically used the springtime, when he coaches track and field, to recruit kids for the cross-country team. With spring athletics cancelled, however, that opportunity didn’t exist.
“We didn’t get to network like we like to with the kids, especially with the kids coming in from middle school,” he said.
For the boys team that went 5-4 last year, the Rams will lean on top runners Tucker Klotz and Ryan Zimmerman, both juniors. Klotz, along with sophomore Aidan Brisendine, are the soccer players, however, seniors Mason Seftas and Matt Rummel, as well as juniors Jake Hollick and Lex Ortego will all be instrumental in the team’s performance.
The girls team, which finished 4-5 last year, must replace three runners, including Emma Jackman and Molly Henderson, both of whom graduated. Sophomore Mara Myers should lead the way, while junior Maddie Smith, who joined from the track and field team, had a strong showing with a fourth-place finish in the scrimmage. Freshman Lyla Barr also performed well in that scrimmage, placing 16th out of 41 competitors. Fiorina also lauded freshman Clara Wallace for her effort at the event.
Abby Painter and Claira Jordan, a pair of juniors, will factor into the team’s success as they return to midseason form, while another junior, Marian Siemering, will round out the lineup.
Competing in Division I Section 1, the Rams will have meets with Greensburg Salem, Greater Latrobe, Yough, and Hempfield Area, while another meet against Penn-Trafford has been cancelled. Other teams in the section include Derry Area, Franklin Regional, and Norwin.
“We’ve got our hands full for the meets. The numbers just might be stacked up against us in relationship to the teams we’re running,” Fiorina noted. “We were talking about the importance of everyone working together to provide the team with success. The harder you as an individual work, the better it does for the team.”
With Ligonier Valley’s facilities unable to accommodate visiting teams because of COVID-19 protocols, the Rams will compete exclusively on the road in 2020.
Despite all of the hurdles facing the team this year, the runners have remained enthusiastic throughout, according to Fiorina.
“We’re excited and happy to be back doing something. The kids are really thrilled,” he said.
