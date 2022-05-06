The Ligonier Valley boys track and field team competed in the WPIAL team semifinals Wednesday at Greensburg Central Catholic.
The boys placed second overall out of five teams, defeating Riverview, Washington, and Yough but fell to host GCC for the second straight year.
Riverview was the undefeated Section 4 champion coming into the meet.
Ligonier Valley had a strong showing in the field events. Chris Saversky won the pole vault with a PR height of 12-1’ while Khorter Drury finished third with a PR height of 11-1’. John Jablunovsky won the high jump with a leap of 5-9’ while his brother Mark Jablunovsky finished fourth in the long jump with a jump of 18-0.5 and third in the triple jump with a distance of 37-1. Miles Higgins won the javelin with a 171-9 throw while James Pleskovich threw 156-0 and finished third as he is beginning to peak in a similar fashion to this point last season. Hunter Crowe finished third in the discus with a throw of 105-7.5 while Jude Grzywinski took fifth place with a throw of 104-6. Jude also placed second in the shot put with a season-best 42-9.5 and Tylan Wilkins threw 35-5.5 to place fifth overall.
In the running events, Tucker Klotz finished fifth in the 800 meters, fourth in the mile, and third in the two-mile behind a strong pool of distance runners from Riverview and GCC. Ligonier Valley’s 4x100 relay team consisting of Bjorn Sigurdsson, Khorter Drury, Matthew Salancy, and John Jablunovsky placed second with a time of 46.54, just .2 seconds behind GCC’s winning relay team.
Isaac Piper finished second by .02 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles behind GCC’s James Brewer. In the 300 hurdles, Bjorn Sigurdsson finished fifth overall with a time of 48.60.
The next track meet on the schedule for Ligonier Valley is a “Last Chance” meet at West Mifflin on May 10. Here, the athletes will be looking to better their times and distances in order to qualify for the WPIAL District Championships at Slippery Rock on May 18.
The Rams will be sending seniors Miles Higgins, Hunter Crowe, and Tucker Klotz, along with junior James Pleskovich, and freshmen John and Mark Jablunovsky to the prestigious Baldwin Invitational today. If it weren’t for Ligonier Valley’s prom falling on the same day, many other athletes would be down in Pittsburgh competing at the invitational.
