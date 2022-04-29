The Ligonier Valley boys track and field team swept Derry Area and Burrell to finish the regular season 5-1 while clinching a playoff spot in next Tuesday’s WPIAL AA team semifinals. The teams that they will face and the location are still to be determined.
In the sprinting events: Isaac Piper broke 16 seconds in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.81. He also placed second in the 300 hurdles behind teammate Bjorn Sigurdsson, who finished second overall in the 100 meter and served as the leadoff leg for the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams. John Jablunovsky ran a blazing 53.9 seconds in only his second ever 400 meter race. He also PR’d by clearing 5-8 in the high jump to take first place. The 4x400 relay team made up of Bjorn Sigurdsson, Aidan Brisendine, John Jablunovsky, and Sam Mundorff toppled Derry Area but was defeated by Burrell.
In the distance events: Tucker Klotz swept the 800-meter, mile, and 2 mile runs. In the 3200-meter relay, the lineup of Declan McMullen, Ethan Wells, Nathan Smith, and Aidan Brisendine fought back from behind to beat Derry Area with a strong kick from Brisendine on the last 300 meters to win the race.
In the field events: The throwers took home gold in all three events. Miles Higgins won the javelin with a throw of 167-6. Jude Gryzinski won the shot put with a throw of 39-6.5 and James Pleskovich won the discus with a throw of 112-8. Chris Saversky and Khorter Drury went 1-2 in pole vault while Khorter also placed second in the long and triple jumps while running second leg on the 4x100 relay.
The Ligonier Valley girls have worked hard this season to build a strong team while attempting to mentor and develop new talent. The Ligonier Valley girls headed into the meet with an impressive undefeated record in the Class AA, Section 7 regular season and with a strong determination to hopefully clinch a spot in next week’s team semifinals; however, they fell short to both Derry Area and Burrell on Tuesday.
In the meet against Burrell High School, the LV girls earned six first places, four second places along with nine third place finishes but ultimately lost 97.5 to 51.5. The girls from Derry posed a significant challenge for our young team, but the LV girls earned thiree first-place finishes and seven second places along with five third places that included some very close matchups for a final score of 108.5 to 40.5.
Senior Abby Painter won the 400-meter dash against both teams and placed second in the 200-meter dash against Burrell. She also won the Javelin event against Burrell while placing third in that event against Derry Area with a throw of 75-10. To finish off the day, Abby ran another anchor leg of the 1600-meter relay.
Senior Maddie Smith won the 3200-meter run and placed second in the 1600-meter run while also running a leg of the winning 3200-meter relay that also included Mara Myers, Hollie Queer and Clara Wallace. Wallace also earned second place in the 800-meter run and ran the third leg of the 1600-meter relay, while Myers finished third in the 1600-meter race. Freshman Allyson Steffey won the pole vault event against Derry Area while, also, placing second in the 100-meter dash. Kiersten Auman earned two second-place finishes in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles against Derry Area and took third place in the triple jump in the meet with Burrell. Junior Megan Glista placed second in the high jump supported by Senior Kaelyn Adams who placed third in that event against Derry Area while also earning second place in triple jump against Burrell.
The coaches had hoped for a better outcome, but we are all very proud of how far this new team has come this season, and they are very excited to see how much the athletes will improve next season. The Lady Rams season isn’t over yet as their focus for the coming weeks will shift to the girls working toward their individual goals. The Ligonier Valley girls will compete in the WCCA championship meet on April 30 in Latrobe, and they will also travel to Norwin on May 10 in preparation for the WPIAL Individual Championship meet on May 18.
