Transitioning from District 6 to the WPIAL last season was a challenge for the Ligonier Valley boys soccer team. And this year, the Rams faced a different challenge entering the 2021 season — losing senior Isaac Cotchen, a three-year starter, to injury.
“He was definitely one of our top players,” Ligonier Valley head coach Kip Crumrine said. “A key defender but also capable of playing up front. Just a really all-around fantastic soccer player.”
Injured during a skiing accident last fall, Cotchen will not be cleared to play until November, according to Crumrine. He was a key player for Ligonier Valley last season, in which the Rams finished 2-10 overall and 2-8 in WPIAL Class 2A, Section 2. The Rams were outscored, 96-7, last year, producing all seven goals against section-opponent Derry Area during 6-0 and 1-0 wins.
“It was a little challenging (transitioning to the WPIAL),” Crumrine said. “I think it was intimidating for some of the guys, but overall they were up for the challenge. We enjoyed the new teams we were playing.”
Through eight games in 2021, the Rams (1-4, 2-6) have already tripled their output from last season, scoring 21 goals while conceding 50, thus far. Senior midfielder Parkes Morford and senior forward Tucker Klotz have led the Rams’ improved attack.
“Morford, one of our captains, has been a consistent scorer for us,” Crumrine said. “He does a great job of not only supporting on defense but getting up and helping to put pressure on offense. He scored some really nice goals from outside the 18 (yard box). Just a super consistent player.”
Crumrine added that Klotz, who also runs cross country, is “super fast with good ball control … he’s been a good scorer for us, as well.”
Ligonier Valley started the season with consecutive shutout defeats against Jeannette and Deer Lakes, respectively, but bounced back during a big 10-0 home win against Southmoreland. Leechburg Area then shut out Ligonier Valley, but the Rams followed with a 7-4 win against Derry Area prior to three consecutive losses. The Rams recently lost against Shady Side Academy, Greensburg Salem and now Burrell by a combined 33-4.
Unfortunately, the Rams were hit with a string of injuries and players missing because of coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, which has contributed to Ligonier Valley’s recent defense woes. Crumrine acknowledged that his team’s defense has recently struggled to stop “the barrage of attack from these teams that are playing so aggressively and have so much depth.”
“We’re just figuring out how to slow that down, and that could give us a chance to develop some offense,” he said. “We had started to kind of figure that in our first game against Deer Lakes, and that’s when we lost a couple of guys to (COVID-19) and a couple guys to injury.”
Following an 8-3 exhibition defeat against Greensburg Salem, the Rams traveled to Burrell for a section matchup while missing a staggering five key starters. One of those missing starters was starting goalkeeper Noah Lawson, a junior.
“He pretty much started most of last year,” Crumrine said. “Noah is going to be even better next year. Noah has done a great job of keeping us in games. He’s made an incredible number of saves so far.”
Speedy senior forwards James Brown and Bjorn Sigurdsson have also been called upon to support the defense. Also helping out defensively as a midfielder is senior Joey Kondisko.
“He’s done a great job covering back along with Parkes Morford,” Crumrine said of Kondisko. “Those two, they’ve really worked the midfield because they have done a great job of getting back and playing support.”
The Rams and Crumrine entered the 2021 season with optimism as the team returned six starters with 11 seniors on the roster, including Thomas Saloom, Jonathan Donaldson, Connor Kelly, Connor Little and Killina McWhorter.
“We had some experienced guys who had gotten lots of playing time in the last couple of years, so we were looking forward to that,” Crumrine said. “We had some solid leadership in our seniors. We had one year of experience with the WPIAL and some of these teams, so we knew the teams were playing a little bit better.”
Depth has also been a concern for this Ligonier Valley team, which only features 22 players on its roster. Typically, Crumrine would like to have between 25-30 players, but he cited the lack of feeder programs in the area as to this season’s low turnout.
“Not a lot of depth of experience, but guys who are determined and they’ve figured out how to play well together,” Crumrine said.
