Like all of the other teams at Ligonier Valley this fall, the Rams boys soccer program has experienced a new set of challenges competing in the WPIAL. The transition to the new district has provided a steep learning curve, as the Rams have been outmatched in several of their contests thus far. However, the eye-opening acclimation should serve to benefit the program for future years.
Competing in District 6 a year ago, the Rams went 7-10-0 overall, but won five of six matches in the Heritage Conference. The Rams not only are facing much stronger competition as a member of the WPIAL Class 2A Section 2, but they also are struggling to fill the void of a prolific scorer. Last year, Jacob Fry netted 26 of the Rams’ 36 goals, and he assisted on six others. His 58 points dwarfed the nearest teammate, James Brown, who produced 12 points.
Fry and four other seniors moved on from the squad, which put the onus on a group of players who relatively lacked experience.
“They haven’t even had a lot of development, in terms of game speed and experience,” Ligonier Valley head coach Kip Crumrine said of his seven returning seniors.
Most of those seniors only started playing the sport when they began high school, and with a limited number of junior varsity games on the ledger in recent years, their opportunities to see game action have been sporadic.
Among the seniors, Wesley Smykal, who serves as a captain, is perhaps the most accomplished. He’s joined by classmates Aidan Clark, Mason Herrholtz, Jonathon Manges, Gavin Hartman, Travis Rankin, and Ivan Wieczorek.
Crumrine, who started the program in 1995 and has been the only coach in team history, noted that the junior class has been strong. In particular, he highlighted Parkes Morford and Isaac Cotchen.
“They bring a lot to the game for us,” he said of the duo.
Another junior, goalkeeper Jonathan Donaldson, has been under siege at times this year. In 2019, he was exceptional in net, allowing approximately 3.2 goals per match, but making 171 saves on the campaign. While his GAA has increased drastically this season, he’s still learning the position, having never played it before high school.
The other juniors include Brown, as well as George Golden, who serves as the kicker for the Ligonier Valley football team, Bjorn Sigurdsson, Thomas Saloom, Tucker Klotz, Connor Kelly, and Joey Kondisko.
Three players – Jesse Ayers, Aidan Brisendine, and Noah Lawson – comprise the sophomore class, while the freshman group consists of Will Morford, Matthew Salancy, Evan Clark, Nathan Smith, and Chet Dillaman. All five of those ninth-graders have flashed potential, according to Crumrine, which could signal a promising outlook for the future.
The present, however, has been a grind for the Rams.
In their WPIAL debut, the Rams suffered a 7-0 defeat against Leechburg. Ligonier Valley also suffered lopsided losses against section foes Burrell (11-0), Deer Lakes (13-0), and Shady Side Academy (13-0 and 11-0).
“We’re struggling to keep up – probably the biggest thing is just the difference in field size,” said Crumrine, noting that the Rams play within the football lines on their home field, and are also not accustomed to playing on turf. “It’s all such a more controlled, face-paced game than what most of these guys have been used to.”
While those outcomes weren’t pretty, the setbacks have led to growth for the Rams.
“We took a lot of what we’ve learned in these games against these tougher opponents, and each time, we’ve played more up to their level,” Crumrine stated.
“You can’t know what to expect until you’ve experienced it. Now that they have, some of the concepts that we’ve been trying to teach them and prepare them for – they’ll have a better understanding.”
Ligonier Valley also dropped non-section matches against Springdale and North Star, the latter a 2-1 defeat in which the Rams failed to convert on a penalty kick in the closing seconds.
The bright spots, however, came against Derry Area, as the Rams posted a pair of wins. In the first meeting, Ligonier Valley cruised to a 6-0 triumph at home. The second matchup was tightly contested, but Brown netted the decisive goal in a 1-0 win last Tuesday. Crumrine called the triumph against the Trojans “huge” for his squad.
While the Rams are not yet ready to contend with the top teams in the section, Crumrine has eyed some areas to help facilitate improvement. He detailed the need to practice on a larger field, so that his players can get acclimated to the confines they’ll see during road matches. Also, he hopes to recruit more players who participate in the sport year-round, as opposed to just during the fall. Lastly, he will aim to develop a feeder program that will allow players to hone their skills before coming to the high-school team.
“Without a junior high program and a local youth program, it’s really tough,” he detailed.
Ligonier Valley concludes its section slate at home against Deer Lakes on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.