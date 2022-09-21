The Ligonier Valley Rams boys golf team edged Mount Pleasant Area 215-221 at Norvelt Golf Club in a Class 2A, Section 2 match Tuesday.
Ryan Karfelt was the medalist for Mount Pleasant shooting a 40.
Josh Harber and Gavin McMullen both had 41s for LV. The Rams are back in action on Thursday as they host Greensburg Salem to close out sectional play.
Mount Pleasant’s record now stands at 6-5 and the Rams improve their record to 7-4
Ligonier Valley: Josh Harbert 41, Gavin McMullen 41, Brody McIntosh 42, Tyler Jones 44 and Will Morford 47.
Mt. Pleasant: Ryan Karfelt 40, Cole Surma 42, Ayden Gross 43, Nico Pisula 47 and Tanner Frye 49.
Girls golf
The Ligonier Valley girls golf team lost their last match of the season against Greensburg Central Catholic Tuesday by a score of 231-204.
The Rams finish the season 6-5 overall, their best season to date.
Ligonier Valley: Amanda Woods 48, Adelynn Witcoski 61, Alyssa Johnston 63, Ana Charlebois 66 and Maggie Markosky 59.
Girls volleyball
Deer Lakes 3,
Derry Area 1
Derry Area lost a Class 2A, Section 5 match to Deer Lakes 3-1 Tuesday.
The Lady Trojans started strong taking the first set 25-18, but Deer Lakes rallied and took the next three sets, 25-17, 25-16, 25-12, to take the match.
Isabella DePalma led Derry Ara with eight kills. Katie Dunlap had 16 digs, while Regan Repak had 13 assists for the Trojans.
Derry Area’s JV team won in straight sets against Deer Lakes 2-0. Gabrielle Sisak and Sophia Mazzoni each had four kills to lead the Trojans, while Mikah Horwat had three. Madison Repak led Derry Area with four aces.
Ligonier Valley 3,
Apollo-Ridge 1
The Lady Rams downed Apollo-Ridge 3-1 in a Class 2A, Section 5 contest Tuesday.
The Rams took the first set 25-21, then dropped the second set 20-25, before taking the last two sets to seal the victory.
Morgan Smith had 13 service points (and four aces) to pace Ligonier Valley, while teammate Abby Tutino had 12 service points (and four aces).
Also for the Rams, Emily Rankin had 10 service points with two aces and six kills.
Ruby Wallace had 12 kills and two blocks, while Lacy Sosko had 10 kills and four blocks for Ligonier Valley. LV’s Saylor Close had 12 assists to lead the team and Teagan Peltz-Palko had seven assists.
In JV action, Apollo-Ridge defeated Ligonier Valley 18-25, 25-20, 15-8.
Payton LaVale had seven service points (and four aces) along with four kills, while Sydnee Foust had six service points (and two aces) and 4 kills.
Ligonier Valley is now 5-6 overall and 2-3 in section action. Ligonier Valley will host Freeport on Sept. 22.
