The Ligonier Valley Rams boys golf team improved its record to 5-4 with a 206-280 victory over Southmoreland at Donegal Highlands Golf Course Tuesday Class 2A, Section contest. Southmoreland now moves to 1-9.

Josh Harbert was the medalist shooting a 36 and Anthony Spadaro was the low scorer for Southmoreland shooting a 39. The Rams are back in action on Thursday as they host Jeannette at Champion Lakes.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

