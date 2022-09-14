The Ligonier Valley Rams boys golf team improved its record to 5-4 with a 206-280 victory over Southmoreland at Donegal Highlands Golf Course Tuesday Class 2A, Section contest. Southmoreland now moves to 1-9.
Josh Harbert was the medalist shooting a 36 and Anthony Spadaro was the low scorer for Southmoreland shooting a 39. The Rams are back in action on Thursday as they host Jeannette at Champion Lakes.
Ligonier Valley: Josh Herbert 36, Brody McIntosh 38, Gavin McMullen 43, Luke Lentz 43, Will Morford 46.
Southmoreland: Anthony Spadaro 39, Ian Shipley 47, Brody Charnesky 50, Aiden Gyer 59, Jaxon Rayger 85.
Boys golf
Derry Area 196,
Jeannette 321
Hunter Jurica continues to find ways to beat the courses he plays, this time it was Greensburg Country Club, the home of the Jeannette Jayhawks.
Shooting an even par 35 to capture low-medalist honors, and it was the first time Jurica teed up at Greensburg Country Club.
Ashton Beighley came in at three-over (38) and while Antonio Hauser, Owen Hammers and Hayden Smolleck came in at 40, 41 and 42 respectively for a team total of 196.
All six Trojans (Chase Sheffler-47) earned individual wins during the WPIAL Section 2 AA match-up. Again, none of the starting six have ever played the course before.
The team will play host to the Mt. Pleasant Area Vikings at 3 p.m. at the Latrobe Elks today.
Field hockey
Penn-Trafford 4,
Greater Latrobe 2
The Latrobe field hockey team traveled to the defending WPIAL AA champions Penn-Trafford Monday. The Wildcats opened the scoring with a Megan Brackney goal five minutes into the first period.
The hosts tied the game only a minute later and added a second-period goal to end the first half up 2-1.
The Wildcats tied the game at 2-all with a third-period goal by Hope Cerny.
However, Penn-Trafford replied and took the lead less than two minutes later.
The hosts added a fourth-period goal to finish with a 4-2 victory over the Wildcats.
The junior varsity lost to the hosts 1-0. Erin UIlewicz made six saves in goal. Latrobe trailed in shots 10-4 and in penalty corners 5-4.
The Wildcats (1-1 WPIAL AA, 1-2-1 overall) host WPIAL AAA Peters Township today. The junior varsity game starts at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow at 7:30 p.m.
Cross-country
Boys
Norwin 15,
Ligonier Valley 50
Indiana Area 15,
Ligonier Valley 50
Girls
Norwin 15,
Ligonier Valley 50
Indiana Area 17,
Ligonier Valley 42
The Ligonier Valley cross-country teams opened the 2022 District 7 cross-country season with double losses, on the boys side and the girls side, to Norwin and Indiana.
The scores were Norwin boys 15 to Ligonier Valley’s 50 and Indiana Area 15 to LV’s 50.
The scores for the girls were Norwin 15 to LV’s 50 and Indiana Area 17 to LV’s 42.
Running for the LV boys in the order of finish: Aiden Brisendine, Landan Wible, Landen Hoyman and Ethan Wells.
Running for the LV girls in the order of finish: Clara Wallace, Katia Gunter, Hollie Queer, Mara Myers, Adleigh Myers. Anna Stauffer and Madison Emert
Girls tennis
Greater Latrobe 4,
Penn-Trafford 1
Greater Latrobe defeated Penn-Trafford Tuesday in Class 3A, Section 1 match 4-1.
In the No. 1-singles match, P-T’s Mia Williams defeated Avery Massaro, 6-1, 6-1. Greater Latrobe’s Taylor Shanefelter defeated Lauren Burkley 6-2, 6-3 and Wildcat Josie Marts won over Kaia Conte 6-2, 6-4.
In doubles competition, the Latrobe teams of Bridget McHugh/Brooke Coll and Kira Floreck/Ava Shanefelter won.
Greater Latrobe’s overall record now is 5-2 and 5-1 in section play. The Wildcats’ next match will be Sept. 19 at Norwin.
Girls volleyball
Burrell 3, Derry Area 2
Derry Area girls volleyball dropped a Class 2A, Section 5 match 3-2 to Burrell Tuesday. The scores were 21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23 and 11-15.
Emilee Blasko led the Lady Trojans with nine, Isabelle DePalma had eight with Sasha Whitfield contributed 7. Madison Repak led with three aces.
Alayna Williams led Derry with 28 digs, while Whitfield (12) and DePalma (11) combined for 23 digs.
Regan Repak had 21 assists to lead the Trojans, while teammate Mylah O’Hanlon had nine.
In JV action, Derry Area won 2-1 over Burrell with scores being 22-25, 25-16 and 15-11.
Deer Lakes 4,
Ligonier Valley 2
Deer Lakes defeated Ligonier Valley. LV’s Saylor Clise had nine service points and 14 assists. Morgan Smith had eight service points. Lacy Sosko had nine kills and five blocks. Alexa Harding had six kills and four blocks. Liz Crissman had five kills and three blocks.
