Chalk up another win for the nomadic Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team.
The Rams scored a 67-48 victory against host Marion Center during a District 6 Heritage Conference game Thursday.
Ligonier Valley played its 10th game on the road in 12 overall played this season. The red-hot Rams won their seventh straight game. They remain a perfect 6-0 in Heritage Conference play and improved to 10-2 overall.
The Rams’ last loss came on Dec. 13 against Susquehannock in the Hollidaysburg Area Roundball Classic.
They responded with seven straight victories, including four in conference (United, Homer-Center, Blairsville, Marion Center) along with wins against Juniata Valley, Harmony Area and Clearfield Area. The latter two allowed the Rams to capture the Purchase Line Tournament during the holiday break before returning to play following a 10-day layoff.
Now, the Rams are coming home. They will play just their third home game of the season on Monday against West Shamokin. The Wolves lost on Thursday against United, giving West Shamokin its first loss in conference play and second overall.
“I was pleased with the overall performance, having two road games after a 10-day break from live action all week,” LV coach John Berger said. “I tried to have the players stay focused and not look ahead to the big showdown with West Shamokin on Monday.”
Mission accomplished.
Michael Marinchak, Isaac Neidbalson and Kyle Silk led the Rams, all with a double-double. Marinchak had 21 points and 12 rebounds, while Neidbalson tallied 14 points and 15 boards. Silk also posted 14 points and 10 rebounds while Matthew Marinchak tallied seven points and six boards. Jaxon Ludwig also had five points and three rebounds.
Ligonier Valley also enjoyed an improved effort from the free-throw line. During a win against United, the Rams went nine of 20 from the charity stripe. On Thursday, Ligonier Valley missed just two free throws, going 12 of 14.
The teams played on even terms in the first quarter, as Ligonier Valley held a narrow 14-12 lead through eight minutes.
But then the Rams pulled away.
Ligonier Valley doubled up Marion Center, 20-10 in the second quarter and held a 34-22 halftime lead. The Rams continued to press and outscored Marion Center by five points, 16-11, in the third quarter for a 50-33 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Justin Peterson led Marion Center with 15 points.
