The WPIAL announced the boys and girls basketball brackets Monday evening.
On the boys side, Ligonier Valley will travel to Avonworth on Feb. 21 for a 7 p.m. Class 3A first-round tipoff. Greater Latrobe girls basketball will host Mars in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs on Feb. 22. Tipoff for the Lady ’Cats is set for 7 p.m.
Boys Basketball WPIAL CLASS 3A
First-round matchups scheduled for Feb. 21 include: Ligonier Valley (12-10) at Avonworth (15-6), 7 p.m.; Summit Academy (7-8) at Ellwood City (20-2), 7 p.m.; Steel Valley (10-11) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-3) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Brentwood (15-7) at South Allegheny (15-6), 7 p.m.; Waynesburg (10-11) at Aliquippa (15-7), 7 p.m.; Brownsville (12-8) at Neshannock (17-4), 7 p.m.; Laurel (13-8) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-6) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m., and Beaver Falls (10-10) at Washington (16-2), 7 p.m.
Sites and times are to be determined for the Feb. 24 quarterfinals and Feb. 28 semifinals. The March 4 championship tentatively is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Petersen Events Center.
Girls Basketball WPIAL CLASS 5A
First-round matchups scheduled for Feb. 22 include: Mars (17-5) at Latrobe (17-3), 7 p.m.; Connellsville (8-14) at Chartiers Valley (20-1), 7 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (13-9) at Hampton (18-4), 8 p.m.; Woodland Hills (10-9) at Moon (17-4), 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (12-10) vs. Indiana (19-3) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (15-7) at South Fayette (18-4), 8 p.m.; Armstrong (13-9) at Trinity (17-5), 7 p.m., and Albert Gallatin (15-4) at McKeesport (18-4), 7 p.m.
Sites and times are to be determined for the Feb. 25 quarterfinals and Feb. 28 semifinals. The March 5 championship tentatively is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Petersen Events Center.
