The Ligonier Valley girls track and field team handily defeated Valley and Leechburg Wednesday at home to remain undefeated (3-0) in Class AA, Section 7.
The Ligonier Valley girls team placed first in 14 of 18 events overall against Valley and 17 of 18 events against Leechburg. The Rams also had an impressive 11 second-place finishes and nine third-place contributing to their final winning score of 127-12 against Leechburg. The LV girls team also dominated Valley with 11 second-place finishes and eight third-place finishes against the Vikings for a final score of 114-30.
In the field events, senior Paige Caldwell won the discus and shot put events against both teams. She was supported in those events by Hailey Brown who placed second against both teams in the shot put and second in the discus against Valley and senior Ella Sheedy placed second in discus against both teams and third against Leechburg in the shot put.
Senior Abby Painter won the javelin with teammates Grace Wilcox and Kim Foust placing second and third to sweep the event in the meet against Leechburg. Painter and Wilcox also placed second and third in the javelin in their meet against the Vikings.
Senior and first-year team member Kaelyn Adams won both the long and triple jump events and placed second in the high jump in both meets. Junior Megan Glista won the high jump, placed second in the long jump and also ran a leg of the winning 400-meter relay against both teams that also included Claira Jordan, Katia Gunter and Alysson Steffey.
The Rams team swept the jumping events against both teams with senior Sierra Finfrock placing third in both long and triple jump, junior Kiersten Auman placing second in the triple jump and Kaelyn Adams and Ana Charlebois supported Glista in the high jump placing second and third against both team respectively.
Freshman Alysson Steffey won the pole vault event against both teams after only one day of practice in the event.
On the track, Senior Abby Painter won the 400-meter dash against both teams and she ran anchor for the winning 1600-meter relay team that also included Katia Gunter, Mara Myers and Clara Wallace with LV coming out on top in both meets. Senior Madeline Smith won the 3200- and 1600-meter runs against both teams and she ran the third leg of the winning 3200-meter relay team that also included sophomores Mara Myers, Hollie and Clara Wallace against Valley and Leechburg. Senior Claira Jordan placed second in 300-meter hurdles against Leechburg and earned third against both teams in the 100-meter hurdles. Claira also ran leadoff for the winning 400-meter relay team that also included Katia Gunter, Megan Glista and Alysson Steffey. Kiersten Auman of LV won the 100-meter hurdles against Leechburg and earned second place in the meet against Valley.
Kaelyn Adams won the 300-meter hurdles in the meet against the Blue Devils and second place in the meet against Valley.
Clara Wallace won the 800-meter run against both teams and she placed second in the 100-meter dash against Leechburg and third in the meet against Valley. Wallace also ran the anchor leg of the winning 3200-meter relay against both teams.
Mara Myers placed second in the 800-meters against both teams and she ran the leadoff for the winning 3200-meter relay team.
Junior Kiersten Auman won both the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, freshman Allyson Steffey won the 100-meter dash and freshman Katia Gunter placed third in the 200-meter dash and she ran the second leg of the 400-meter relay.
The coaches are very impressed with the girls’ performances and commend them for showing strong versatility and teamwork which they hope will set the stage for future victories as the team moves forward through the regular season.
The Ligonier Valley girls’ next host section foe Deer Lakes at Weller Field on April 20. Ligonier Valley will also be honoring our senior athletes during this home meet. Seniors to be honored include Abby Painter, Paige Caldwell, Madeline Smith, Claira Jordan, Ella Sheedy, Sierra Finfrock and Kaelyn Adams.
The Ligonier Valley boys track and field team, also, swept their section meet against Valley and Leechburg on Wednesday to remain undefeated in the section at 3-0.
The boys defeated Valley 117-31 and rolled to a 131-8 against Leechburg.
Seniors Khorter Drury and Chris Saversky both hit personal records in the pole vault by clearing 11-0, breaking their old records of 9-6. Khorter Drury also won the triple jump event against both teams
Freshman John Jablunovsky won all three events that he competed in, which included the high jump, 100-meter and 400-meter dashes, where he either hit a new personal record or matched his previous record in every event. His brother Mark Jablunovsky, also a freshman won the 200-meter dash and long jump as well as placed second in the triple jump.
Tucker Klotz won the 1600 with a late surge to run a season-best of 4:57 while also winning the 3200-meter run and serving as the anchor leg for the 1600-meter relay that won with a time of 3:51, a season-best that included team members Bjorn Sigurdsson, Aidan Brisendine, and Sam Mundorff. Sigurdsson also placed first in the 300-meter hurdles with a season-best 46.4 seconds and finished second in the 100-meter dash.
Isaac Piper picked up where he left off last week taking first place in the 110-meter hurdles and second in the 300-meter hurdles.
Nathan Smith ran the leadoff leg of the winning 3200-meter relay team and placed second in the 800-meter run, behind teammate Declan McMullen, who won his second straight 800-meter race. The other members of the winning 3200-meter relay team included Oliver Sparks, Ethan Wells, and Landon Hoyman.
In the field, senior Miles Higgins continues his winning streak this week heaving the javelin an impressive 188-4 with his teammates James Pleskovitch and Mason Mohkern supporting him to sweep the event in the meet against Leechburg.
The Ram boys also swept the discus against both teams with Hunter Crowe winning the event with teammates James Pleskovitch and Logan Mulheren earning second and third respectively. Hunter Crowe also won the shot put event against both teams.
The boys will, also, host Deer Lakes on April 20.
