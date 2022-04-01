The Ligonier Valley softball team rolled to a 10-0 victory over Apollo-Ridge in a five-inning contest Thursday.
The Rams bats came alive in the bottom of the second inning as Ligonier Valley posted four runs.
The offense continued in the third inning for Ligonier Valley as it added two more runs.
In the fourth inning, the Rams added another three runs to go up 9-0; they will add one more run in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule.
Maddie Griffin earned the win for the Rams striking out nine and walking just one. Apollo-Ridge’s April Earnest takes the loss, striking out 4.
Lyla Barr smacked a home run for the Rams. Natalie Bizup and Peyton LaVale each hit doubles for Ligonier Valley.
Ligonier Valley now moves to 1-1 and 1-0 in Class AA, Section 2. The Rams will travel to Pine Richland April 2 for a non-section game.
Ligonier Valley 10, Apollo-Ridge 0
Apollo Ridge. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Ligonier Valley. 0 4 2 3 1 10 13 0
Doubles: LV: Natalie Bizup, Peyton LaVale.
Home runs: LV: Layla Barr.
Winning pitcher: Maddie Griffin.
Losing pitcher: April Earnest.
