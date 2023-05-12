Ligonier Valley baseball continues to tear through the end of the season with a blanking of an opponent this time it was Beth-Center who it defeated 16-0 Thursday in a nonsection game.

The game remained scoreless until Ligonier Valley exploded for nine runs in the top of the third. It would continue to roll in the fourth inning, where it added seven more runs.

