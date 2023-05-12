Ligonier Valley baseball continues to tear through the end of the season with a blanking of an opponent this time it was Beth-Center who it defeated 16-0 Thursday in a nonsection game.
The game remained scoreless until Ligonier Valley exploded for nine runs in the top of the third. It would continue to roll in the fourth inning, where it added seven more runs.
The Rams’ offense was led by Haden Sieroceky who had a home run and a double. Duncan Foust would add a triple, while Colin Michaels also added a double.
Adam Moreland gets the win for the Rams. He went four innings, striking out five and walking two.
The Rams now await Friday’s announcement of the brackets for the WPIAL playoffs.
With a big eight-run third inning Ligioner Valley took an 8-0 lead over Jeannette; it would be a lead it would not lose as it rolled to a 15-1 Class 2A, Section 3 win Tuesday.
The Rams added a run in the top of the fourth and six more runs in the top of the sixth.
Sierocky, Foust and Smith had a double apiece to lead the Rams.
Sierocky gets the win going six innings while striking out nine and walking three.
Game two of the doubleheader also saw Ligonier Valley shellack, Jeannette, this time 9-0.
Ligonier Valley went up 1-0 after getting a run in the bottom of the first. The Rams added another run in the bottom of the second. Their big inning was the third, where they added six more runs. They would add one more in the fifth.
Foust had LV’s only extra-base hit, with a double.
Smith got the win for the Rams, striking out seven and walking two.
With the wins, the Rams have clinched a playoff spot.
Thursday’s game against Indiana Area was a heartbreaker for Ligonier Valley Lady Rams as they lost the lead late in a 3-1 Class 3A, Section 3 defeat.
The game was tied at one with Indiana batting in the bottom of the sixth when Ella Myers’s sac fly scored one run for the Indians.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Indiana pitchers struck out nine, while Ligonier sat down 12.
Olivia Zimmerman got the win for Indiana. Zimmerman lasted seven innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out nine and walking one.
Cheyenne Piper took the loss for the Rams. Piper lasted six innings, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out 12.
Adelynn Witcoski led Ligonier Valley with two hits in three at-bats.
