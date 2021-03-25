Throughout the past few seasons, the Ligonier Valley baseball team entered the season with the expectation of competing for the District 6 Heritage Conference Championship. Ligonier Valley claimed that title in 2019, and the Rams appeared to be top contenders again in 2020 before the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced the cancellation of the season.
“I think we were in a great spot last year to repeat as Heritage Conference Champions,” said third-year head coach Brett Marabito. “We returned a solid nucleus of seniors. We didn’t have a lot of them, but they were all starters.”
Those seniors consisted of Michael Marinchak, Ethan Boring, John Beard, and Ben Anderson. Marinchak is playing at Seton Hill University, while Boring is plying his craft at Washington & Jefferson College, which is the same school for which Beard is playing football.
“It definitely hurt not having last year... not just because we had that great group of seniors and they kind of earned their time in the spotlight, but also because we had a pretty young team too,” Marabito explained. “It would’ve been that much more valuable to have that experience.”
Without having the opportunity to defend their crown in the Heritage Conference a year ago, the relatively inexperienced Rams now transition to the WPIAL.
Ligonier Valley will rely heavily upon one of its two seniors, Mason Seftas, who is expected to fill a variety of roles, including pitcher, catcher, and corner infielder.
“He would’ve been a dude for us last year, and this year, we’re leaning on him a good bit,” Marabito stated.
The other senior, Jacob Bleehash, should be a factor on the mound and in the outfield. A pair of juniors also boast some limited experience, as Grant Dowden and Nick Beitel both could see innings on the rubber. Dowden is competing for the starting role in center field, and Beitel can play both behind the plate and around the infield.
Three other juniors and a pair of sophomores are expected to take on prominent roles for the first time in their varsity career, as George Golden, Lucas Mills, Connor Tunstall, Haden Sierocky, and Broderick Schreyer have carved out spots.
Golden will pitch, and he’s also likely a fixture at first base, a position that Marabito values greatly.
“I put a huge priority on putting a good athlete there and somebody that can move around a little bit and make plays and save outs for us,” Marabito said of Golden. “He’s an exciting kid, because he’s really grown up a lot these past two years.”
Mills, the younger brother of former players Hunter and Cooper Mills, could play in several positions, including outfield, second base, and pitcher.
“Solid fundamental play wherever we put him. He’ll do what we ask of him – any way to help the team out,” Marabito said.
Tunstall projects as the starting shortstop, and will act as the leader of the infield.
Sierocky, a sophomore, will pitch and play in the outfield. Also the starting quarterback for the Rams, he has great athleticism and his speed on the basepaths and in the field will be a valuable asset.
Another sophomore, Schreyer is in the discussion to start at second base.
“He’s really worked hard to earn a spot, and he cares about it. He wants to get better every day,” Marabito revealed.
With a reduced roster that is primarily comprised of juniors and sophomores, the Rams will likely experience some growing pains, but Marabito has taken a positive outlook.
“The mindset coming into this year is just to grow with each other. We know we’re going to make some mistakes along the way,” he said. “We just have to be ready to roll with the punches and take advantage of opportunities when they present themselves.”
Meanwhile, the transition to the WPIAL poses another stiff challenge for the Rams. As opposed to primarily playing against smaller schools in the Heritage Conference, Ligonier Valley is slotted in Class 3A Section 3, and will battle with Derry Area, Mount Pleasant Area, Deer Lakes, East Allegheny, and Valley.
While gauging the strength of the opposition will be difficult for every coach this year because there’s no baseline from last year, Marabito has almost no previous knowledge of the section outside of nearby schools Derry Area and Mount Pleasant Area, both of whom he expects to be competitive.
“It’s all new, and it’s going to be a surprise. It’s going to be embracing a new challenge,” he said. “We won’t be able to get comfortable playing an opponent, because we truly don’t know what we’re going to be seeing game in and game out.”
In 2019, Mount Pleasant Area reached the Class 4A quarterfinals and Deer Lakes qualified for the postseason in 3A, but the other three squads missed the playoffs.
If the Rams play to their potential, and also play within their abilities, Marabito is confident they’ll have a successful return to the WPIAL.
“I can safely say I think we can battle for a top three spot in that section. I truly believe our guys are going to buy in and play fundamental baseball,” he said.
The Rams are slated to begin section play with a series against East Allegheny on April 6-7, and prior to that, Ligonier Valley will play non-section games against Greensburg Salem and Jeannette.
