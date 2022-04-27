Ligonier Valley baseball dropped a close 2-1 game to host Valley in Class 3A, Section 3 play Tuesday.
The Rams got on the scoreboard in the second inning when George Golden would score on a fielder’s choice hit by Tyler Anderson.
Valley would tie the game in the fourth, when Tyler Danko grounded out to shortstop Connor Tunstall, allowing Brandon John to score knotting the game at 1-1.
The Vikings would take the lead in the bottom-of-the-seventh inning when John singled on a hard ground ball to center field. The single allowed Luke Caprino to score putting Valley up 2-1.
Golden had the only extra-base hit for the Rams which was a double in the second. Danko had the only extra-base hit for Valley; a double in the bottom-of-the-second inning.
Haden Sierocky takes the loss for Ligonier Valley. He struck out six and walked none in his effort.
Danko earned the win for the Vikings striking out four and walking four.
Ligonier Valley will next host Mount Pleasant Area on May 2.
