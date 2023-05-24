LV baseball in a good spot after successful campaign

Although the loss to New Brighton Monday afternoon to end their season wasn’t the outcome Ligonier Valley’s baseball team and coaching staff had hoped for, they feel positive about the recent campaign and the future.
“This season was very satisfying,” said head coach Jason Bush. “We checked some of the boxes – double-digit wins, improvement in record each of the two years of my tenure, playoff appearance, and playoff victory. With that said, we strive as a program to do even more.”
Bush said, looking back, he feels honored to have coached the team’s five seniors: Haden Sierocky, Broderick Schreyer, Colin Michaels, Logan Johnson and Noah Lawson.
“It’s not lost on me that they each had their most successful seasons at Ligonier Valley in 2023,” Bush said. “They are all terrific young men with bright futures on and off the diamond. They helped lay the groundwork for what we are trying to accomplish. They will be missed.”
Looking forward, Bush is encouraged.
“I’m excited for the future,” said the second-year coach. “We need our players in the program playing more baseball, from the little guys up. Next season Leo (Bazala) will be counted on to step up. He had a fine season with us this year that was, unfortunately, cut short due to injury. The sophomore group had terrific seasons and their future and ceiling is very bright. We hope we caught the attention of the Valley and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
Senior standout Sierocky, who will head to Seton Hill to play baseball in the fall, agreed with the positives his coach mentioned.
“I feel we accomplished a lot this year,” said Sierocky. “Definitely getting that first WPIAL playoff win was huge, and to do it with those guys on our team was really special. It was a close-knit group. It is bittersweet knowing I won’t be suiting up for Ligonier anymore, but I couldn’t be happier for what I’ve done and I felt my teammates and I have left it better than when we started.”
Sierocky said he’s excited to play this summer of Legion ball for Bush, noting that adding in the Latrobe players makes for a fun and talented program. Sierocky said he thinks Bazala and the players continuing on in the red and black will fare well.
“Leo will take that step up, but I also think juniors Adam Moreland, Duncan Foust and Tyler Smith will step up and pave the way,” Sierocky said. “They’ve got a lot of competitors and a great coaching staff, so I’m excited to see where they go.”
