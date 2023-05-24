LV baseball in a good spot after successful campaign

Haden Sierocky on the mound for the Ligonier Valley Rams in a game from earlier in the season.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

Although the loss to New Brighton Monday afternoon to end their season wasn’t the outcome Ligonier Valley’s baseball team and coaching staff had hoped for, they feel positive about the recent campaign and the future.

“This season was very satisfying,” said head coach Jason Bush. “We checked some of the boxes – double-digit wins, improvement in record each of the two years of my tenure, playoff appearance, and playoff victory. With that said, we strive as a program to do even more.”

