March is National Athletic Trainer month. The National Athletic Trainers Association encourages the recognition throughout the month in order to spread the word on the important job done by athletic trainers everywhere.
At Ligonier Valley High School, that important work is being done by LV graduate,Hayes Salancy, who is in his first year as the trainer in the Valley. Hayes is a graduate of Waynesburg University, where he earned his BS in athletic training, and a BS in exercise science before completing internships with Mississippi State Football during the summer of 2016 and with the University of Texas at Austin during the summer of 2017.
Hayes then earned his MS is kinesiology: Exercise physiology at Mississippi State University and became a certified strength and conditioning specialist in 2018.
A multi-talented young man, Salancy also owns a small business/training facility in Latrobe called Eclectic Performance Solutions, LLC, to which he has devoted a bit of time and recently held a grand opening.
The facility specializes in talent identification, mental performance, physical performance, sports nutrition, gastrointestinal health/gut microbiome health, environmental physiology, and injury to sport rehabilitation.
Citing his desire to work with athletes and learn as much about the human body as he could as the motivation to be an athletic trainer, Salancy enjoys the job. “I enjoy educating coaches and learners on the inner workings of the human body,” he said. “I also enjoy teaching them about the small stuff like taping procedures and blood management.”
Salancy said the biggest challenge of being an athletic trainer is finding the right work environment for the pay. “You’ve got to be in full control of your emotions, communication, and posture,” he said.
However, he noted the joys of working with athletes and being able to help others as reasons to go into the field.
“If you like orthopedics and don’t mind the occasional client being in pain or bleeding, additionally, athletic training is one of the few careers where you can be around athletes,” Salancy encouraged. “High school athletic trainers follow a high school teacher’s schedule, but if you’re in the clinic or a professional team, expect a lot more hours than your normal 9-5.
“I want to train athletes of all walks of life as well as change the way we look at strength and conditioning. Strength and power are so much more than the weight room. Belief and perseverance are the most difficult and admirable qualities a person can foster/possess.”
Salancy advises individuals looking his field, and any field: “Don’t be afraid to evolve. Yesterday is gone, tomorrow is a mystery, and today is a gift. Take what serves you, leave what doesn’t, and add what is uniquely your own.”
Ligonier Valley’s trainer, who has established a positive rapport with athletes this year, said his favorites are the following: pro team – Pittsburgh Penguins; college sports team – Mississippi State University baseball, musician/band- Mac Miller; book – “The Master and Margarita” by Mikhail Bulgakov; movie – “Monty Python’s Holy Grail;” food – Italian sandwich from Barb’s Country Store in Rector; dessert – vanilla bean ice cream over melted brown; holiday – Christmas; celebrity – Keanu Reeves.
Salancy said his favorite quote is by Heracles “No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man.”
When he’s not helping the athletes at LVHS, Hayes enjoys music production/performing, poetry, basketball, carpentry, painting, masonry, landscaping, and traveling and speaking to as many people as he can. “Savor every moment,” he said.
“Hayes has been great,” said James Brown, Ligonier Valley senior athlete and President of the Student Athlete Council. “He interacts with us and takes care of us and we appreciate it.”
