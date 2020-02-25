With Greater Latrobe’s hockey team trailing Franklin Regional, 2-0, with less than six minutes left in regulation, it appeared unlikely that the contest would need overtime.
After the IceCats scored twice, including in the final minute, to force the extra period, it seemed even less likely that the winning goal would come from a player who had not scored all season.
But less than a minute into the three-on-three overtime, junior defenseman Dalton Lute found the back of the net, giving Greater Latrobe an improbable 3-2 triumph in the regular season finale at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
Greater Latrobe (16-1-1, 33 points) clinched the PIHL Class AA Southeast Division title weeks ago, and with the first-round postseason matchup with Armstrong already locked in, the IceCats had only momentum and pride to play for on Monday.
Franklin Regional, conversely, was playing to determine its playoff fate, as a victory would have secured the Panthers (10-7-1, 21 points) a postseason berth or a play-in game against Hempfield Area.
Instead, with the Panthers earning just one point with the overtime loss, combined with Hempfield Area winning against Hampton on Monday, the Spartans (11-7-0, 22 points) will be the second representative from the Southeast Division in the playoffs.
Franklin Regional appeared poised to claim the crucial road win through the first two periods, as the Panthers scored twice in the second period, and their combination of strong defense and excellent goaltending by Gunner Fulton had kept the normally-potent IceCats’ attack off the board.
In the third, the Panthers nearly added a third tally, as Greater Latrobe goalie Greg Irons was caught out of net while the Panthers had possession of the puck. A shot from the right side appeared destined for the back of the net, but GL defenseman Ean LaMolinara did his best to fill in for Irons, as he made a stop to keep the score at 2-0.
The play drew praise, but also a chuckle for Greater Latrobe head coach Josh Werner.
“He made a kick save that we were joking about on the bench. The boys are putting their bodies on the line...whatever it takes,” Werner noted. “If we ever need an emergency goalie, we know who it would be.”
Still facing a two-goal deficit with under six minutes left, the IceCats struck as leading goal-scorer Cole Ferri redeemed himself for a missed opportunity previously.
Earlier in the period, Ferri generated a breakaway, but he could not beat Fulton.
On this chance, however, the senior forward snuck a shot from the right circle just inside the near post for his 27th goal of the season.
The IceCats failed to cash in on a power-play opportunity shortly thereafter, though, and the Panthers maintained their one-goal edge into the final minute.
As the IceCats pulled Irons in favor of an extra attacker, Greater Latrobe generated a sustained offensive possession that yielded the tying goal by Colten McCutcheon with 42 seconds left. The equalizing tally was assisted by J.S. Florek and Alex Schall, but all six players on the ice played a key role in the play, according to Werner.
“What a sequence. They (Franklin Regional) had two or three opportunities to get the puck out and (LaMolinara) kept the puck in...kept the puck in,” he said.
“Times got tight and we ended up shrinking the lines a little bit. That’s not even a line that we necessarily put together. It was just a good team goal there.”
With three minutes on the board for overtime, the IceCats needed just 47 seconds to complete the comeback victory. After the Panthers failed to capitalize on their initial possession, GL came on the counterattack with Florek carrying the puck down the left side into the offensive zone.
He was joined by Lute, who had not registered a goal in 33 regular-season games over the past two campaigns. Florek feathered a precise pass through the slot to Lute, who tapped the puck into the gaping net on the backdoor for the winner.
Werner credited his junior blue-liner for making the smart play to join the rush.
“It’s not something that we’d normally OK — to have our defenseman jump up in the play like that, in case we miss the net or whatever it might be, the other team would have a break going the other way — but it was a great read by him and an even better pass by Florek,” he said.
The strong finish for the IceCats negated what was 40 minutes of terrific play by the Panthers.
Franklin Regional, which scored a massive upset win against West Allegheny, 5-1, in its previous contest, played stride for stride with Greater Latrobe in the scoreless first period.
In the second, the Panthers got on the board when leading scorer Trent Lunden created a breakaway and ripped a shot top-shelf past Irons. In the final minute of the stanza, Kevin Cakanac extended the FR edge when he fired a wrister just under the crossbar to make it 2-0.
Ultimately, the IceCats made some adjustments during the intermission, but more importantly, they matched the intensity and desperation of the Panthers down the stretch of the game.
“Franklin Regional played a tremendous game and their urgency was unreal, and we knew that’s what we’d have to deal with in this game,” Werner detailed.
“We talked about the difference between good teams and great teams. Good teams just let it go because, ‘Hey, we already made the playoffs, what’s it matter?’ Great teams come out and they find a way to win.”
While the date and time for the playoff matchup against Armstrong has not been set, the IceCats know they’ll be on their home rink for their second meeting against the Riverhawks. Greater Latrobe clamed a 2-1 home victory on Dec. 16, a game in which the IceCats played without forward Alex Walker and defenseman Lane Ruffner.
Ruffner also missed Monday’s tilt with injury, although he is expected to return for the playoffs.
“I think the boys will work hard and we’ll have some good practices and we’ll be ready for Armstrong,” Werner stated. “They’re very well-coached. They have some really good players...lots of speed. It’s going to be a good game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.