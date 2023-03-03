The Loyalhanna United Soccer Club U12 Girls are champions of the Hempfield Indoor Soccer League. All of the players on both teams pictured are students of Greater Latrobe School District. The players are, back, coaches Dimitri Cerreti, Alex Glessner, Mark Dent, middle, Elena Glessner, Nina Fumea, Paige Dent, Claire Stenger, front, Seraphia Cerreti, Elise Dias, Silviana Cerreti, Emma Dias, Ella Plundo, Maddie Silvis, Luca Miroli.
Loyalhanna United Soccer Club win championship
- SUBMITTED PHOTO
-
-
- 0
News delivered to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL EDITION
- We can't say enough about
the local citizens who sign
up for volunteer fire departments.
They are our Hometown Heroes!
Download our tribute to these firefighters and see how you can support them.
- We can't say enough about
the local citizens who sign
up for volunteer fire departments.
They are our Hometown Heroes!
Download our tribute to these firefighters and see how you can support them.
- We can't say enough about
the local citizens who sign
up for volunteer fire departments.
They are our Hometown Heroes!
Download our tribute to these firefighters and see how you can support them.
- We can't say enough about
the local citizens who sign
up for volunteer fire departments.
They are our Hometown Heroes!
Download our tribute to these firefighters and see how you can support them.
- We can't say enough about
the local citizens who sign
up for volunteer fire departments.
They are our Hometown Heroes!
Download our tribute to these firefighters and see how you can support them.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Women's Basketball Game Notes: SVC vs. SUNY-Cortland
- Latrobe Police has options for new records system
- DASD master planning process set to begin with community input
- Trout stocking schedule
- Unity supervisors vote to expand senior citizen tax rebate
- Unity Township completes hearing on zoning changes
- LTMA workers in the thick of it
- SVC men's volleyball falls on the road at Geneva
- Fifth grade basketball travel team wins tournament
- Major fundraiser for Latrobe Center for Active Adults March 4
Most Popular
Articles
- Baking ministry supports St. Vincent Archabbey
- ‘Sincerely, Arnold Palmer’ campaign to enhance Latrobe Country Club
- Darlene F. Porterfield
- Adelphoi teens charged after Route 30 chase
- Latrobe Night Market being planned
- Ronald A. Moffa
- Cocaine, marijuana found in Lloyd Avenue residence
- Unity supervisors vote to expand senior citizen tax rebate
- LTMA workers in the thick of it
- James L. Snyder
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.