20230303-Soccer.jpg

The Loyalhanna United Soccer Club U12 Girls are champions of the Hempfield Indoor Soccer League. All of the players on both teams pictured are students of Greater Latrobe School District. The players are, back, coaches Dimitri Cerreti, Alex Glessner, Mark Dent, middle, Elena Glessner, Nina Fumea, Paige Dent, Claire Stenger, front, Seraphia Cerreti, Elise Dias, Silviana Cerreti, Emma Dias, Ella Plundo, Maddie Silvis, Luca Miroli.

