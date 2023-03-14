20230314-Loyalhannasoccer.jpg

Loyalhanna United Soccer Club U10 boys team is champion of the Hempfield Indoor Soccer League. All of the players on both teams pictured are students of Greater Latrobe School District. The boys team took time out after its win to pose for a photo. Pictured are Cullen Mikulsky, Brooks O’Rourke, Caleb Lovas, Alex Plundo, Sam Silvis, Anthony Plundo and Reed Saxton.

