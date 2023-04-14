Back in 2010, Brad Clemenson from the Pennsylvania Environmental Council telephoned me and stated that he was planning to publish a Loyalhanna Creek Water Trail, and Guide. Would it be possible for me to assist him with some history of the waterways between Ligonier and Latrobe? He made mentioned that maybe we could meet in my store where I could share with him the datum that I found. “All I have is one hour,” he stated, “but I’m sure that would get me started.” We set up a time to meet and I filled him in on the time he could spend.
In case you don’t know, water trails are recreational waterways on a lake, river, or ocean between specific points and day-use and/or camping sites for the boating public. They emphasize low-impact use and promote stewardship of the resources.
Collaborated by several partners were the Loyalhanna Watershed Association, Pennsylvania Environmental Council, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the City of Latrobe, and Keystone State Park. Clemenson stated, “We will write, design, and produce the trail, map and guide to attract visitors and area residents who have missed opportunities because very little information is currently available about boating and fishing opportunities on the Loyalhanna Creek. By publishing an official map,” he said, “water trail users will be able to identify boat access points, wildlife, fishing, scenic and historical features that can be viewed while on the water.”
Clemenson said that the creation of this map and guide “was designated as a priority in the 2012 work plan of the Laurel Highland Conservation Landscape Initiative. Because of this, key project partners are committed to developing the guide by providing in-kind staff time, as well as assisting in distributing the published guide to state park offices, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth,” he said.
Taken from the map, there was a section titled, Floating the Loyalhanna. From this section it states, “Loyalhanna Creek offers a surprising variety of paddling experiences: whitewater and moving flatwater through scenic ravines, including Chestnut Ridge, and still water on Loyalhanna Lake with open views of birds and wildlife. The Loyalhanna is best paddled in spring or after rain with at least 250 cubic feet per second of flow. The stream is a cold-water fishery above Kingston Dam and a warm-water fishery below the small, hazardous dam.
Above Ligonier and through Loyalhanna Gorge, the stream is Class I and II whitewater. Boaters can run 5 or 6 miles (best at 300 cfs (cubic feet per second) and take out at Kingston. Except in high flow, Kingston Dam can be portaged to go another 2.5 miles to Mission Road (Murphy’s Bridge) access. Below Mission Road, the moving flatwater has few riffles. Float Mission Road through Latrobe to Sanderson Cartop access (6 miles) or Latrobe to New Alexandria (9 or 11 miles).
The Loyalhanna is a lake below Inflow access. At high water levels, the lake extends well upstream. Lake paddling is a bit more work than going with the flow, but Loyalhanna Lake can be explored in low flow, as can the lake in nearby Keystone State Park, where boats can be rented. The stream below the dam is isolated and scenic. Call the Army Corps of Engineers to have the gate opened to the tailrace access or carry boats down a long hill to put in. Paddle 5 miles and work upstream a short distance to take out on the Conemaugh River’s far shore in Saltsburg or paddle another 5 miles down the Kiski River from Saltsburg to Avonmore.
I recently talked to Loyalhanna Watershed Association Executive Director Susan Huba and she informed me that this summer the boat launching ramps at the following locations are set for improvements. They are the Laurel Nature Trail, the Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only section, Idlewild Park (all in the Ligonier area)and Mission Road (in Latrobe).
Partners and funders include the Loyalhanna Watershed Association, the official trail sponsor, the Pennsylvania Environmental Council, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the Department of Conservation & Natural Resources, and the Army Corps of Engineers. One looking to obtain a Loyalhanna Creek Water Trail, Map and Guide may call me at 724-539-1951, or Executive Director Susan Huba at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association. Her phone number is 724-238-7560. I have a limited supply, so get them while they last.
