Back in 2010, Brad Clemenson from the Pennsylvania Environmental Council telephoned me and stated that he was planning to publish a Loyalhanna Creek Water Trail, and Guide. Would it be possible for me to assist him with some history of the waterways between Ligonier and Latrobe? He made mentioned that maybe we could meet in my store where I could share with him the datum that I found. “All I have is one hour,” he stated, “but I’m sure that would get me started.” We set up a time to meet and I filled him in on the time he could spend.

In case you don’t know, water trails are recreational waterways on a lake, river, or ocean between specific points and day-use and/or camping sites for the boating public. They emphasize low-impact use and promote stewardship of the resources.

