Ever since the fall of last year, when Lower Twin Lake was drawn down six feet for repair work to the retaining wall from the boat house to Pavilion 8 is the lake refilling to be ready for both the Mentored Youth Program March 26 and Statewide Opening Day Trout Season April 2, 2022.
According to Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation (WCBPR) Director Brandon Simpson, “The purpose of the drawdown was to fix parts of the retaining wall that was deteriorating. Renovated, not only has the wall been fixed, but stones have been piled up against it that will promote proper drainage,” he stated.
The lake was left drawn down all winter long until the beginning of March. That being said, “By leaving the ice in place over section of the lake, it was hoped that the freeze killed the weeds that grew on the flow’s bedding. Now that spring is slowly making its way here, they won’t grow so abundantly,” he said.
In order to do this project, the WCBPR contacted the Department of Environmental Protection and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) and got a joint permit through the help of both agencies. The Joint Permit for Concrete Walkways along with the Draw Down Permit enabled the agency opportunity to proceed with the plans to finish the job. “The company we hired,” Simpson said, “began working on the job as soon as they were contracted,” he said.
Now that the lake is filling with an additional six feet again with all work completed, it will be ready for the March 26 Mentored Youth Program one week before statewide opening day of trout season one week later.
The Park retains a natural setting amidst several suburbs with a large, wooded area adjacent to the lake. Big Bass Regulations and Panfish Enhancement Regulations for crappie are in effect. Both upper and lower lakes are stocked with trout making them very popular for fishing. Private boating is prohibited; however, boat rentals are available at the concession areas.
All in all, both the Upper and Lower Twin Lakes are very scenic, great for recreating, or spending time with the family any time of the year. If one is a fisher, these are definitely the lakes to visit.
For additional information, one may call 724-830-3950.
***
For the last 10 years or so, I have been writing about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) mainly in whitetail deer in a very small part of Pennsylvania. Since I wasn’t tuned onto the fact that this neurological fatal disease was only striking animals in the central part of the state, I spent more time writing about diseases affecting animals closer to home. Recently, I decided to do some research to ascertain how many counties in the commonwealth had animals stricken with CWD. I was astounded to learn that animals in 27 counties including Westmoreland have met their demise with this disease. Then, just recently I learned that COVID has attacked dogs and cats, much to my surprise. In the past now, I have written about bat disease, rabbit disease and other infectious diseases affect a number of animals that have led to their death.
Recently, a good friend of mine who has been a longtime member of not only Trout Unlimited but particularly Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited telephoned me to advise me of a threat to brook trout being seen more and more as this disease is being seen throughout our state.
Monty Murty, lifetime member of Forbes Trail Chapter of Trout Unlimited (FTTU) presently serving as the chapter’s treasurer and immediate past president, has also served as the executive vice president for the Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited and as National Leadership Council representative periodically informed me as to the new findings of trout in particular.
“Paul,” he stated, “Your readers may be interested in learning that gill lice have recently entered our state and are infecting brook trout. Also found in Colorado, Wisconsin and North Carolina, I was told that these parasites attach to the gills, damaging them and interfering with oxygen exchange. Infections can negatively affect fish behavior, immune system function growth, warm water tolerance and survival. Concerned as to the rapid growth that will pose as a real threat to these fish, they’ve also been known to infect cutthroat trout, kokanee salmon and rainbow trout.
“Tell your readers to contact the Department of Natural Resources to learn more about this problem if they wish to obtain further information,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.