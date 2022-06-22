It was an evening of big runs in the season-closing games of Latrobe Little League Tuesday at Legion-Keener Park.
In the opening game, Red Sox blew past the Tigers for a 17-2 win, while in the latter contest the Pirates rolled to a 24-7 win over the Cardinals.
The Red Sox win and Cardinals’ loss now move the Sox into a tie with the Yankees for third place with records of 7-11. The Yankees hold the edge winning two of its three regular-season games against the Red Sox.
It would be a big 14-run third inning that would lift the Red Sox to their victory over the Tigers.
The first runs of the inning were scored when Will Showalter was walked with the bases loaded. Another walk and the Red Sox were up 2-0.
Next Matthew Naggy hit into what was a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded but the throw from the third baseman to the catcher was late, allowing another Red Sox run to plate.
Drew Blossey hit a blistering single up the middle that would score two more RBIs, putting the Sox up 5-0.
After another run made it 6-0, Kalvin Clayton would rip a triple that brought two more runs home, putting the Red Sox up 8-0.
An error would allow another run to score putting the Red Sox lead at 9-0 when Josh Cramer singled to drive in an RBI and extend the Sox lead to 10-0.
With a Matthew Smail walk and the bases loaded the Sox would add another run to sit at 11-0. Showalter would single driving in two more runs to give the Sox a 13-0 lead.
The final run of the inning was scored when Smail stole home on a wild pitch.
The Sox tallied 14 runs in a third inning that lasted over a half-hour.
The Tigers added two runs in the top of the fourth to make it a 14-2 contest.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Red Sox would add two more runs to secure their 17-2 victory.
The Latrobe Little League playoffs are now set for June 25 with the Yankees set to take on the Tigers at 5:30 p.m. and the Pirates facing the Red Sox in the 7:30 p.m. contest.
