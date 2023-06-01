St. Anthony’s Society pitcher Cason Long struck out 14 batters in a six-inning 12-0 win over Heat Siphon Tuesday, May 30, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League play.
St. Anthony’s had a 1-0 lead after the first inning, then tacked on two runs in the third and one in the fourth before scoring consecutive four-run innings for the 12-0 shutout.
Ethan Haydo had the lone extra-base hit for St. Anthony’s – a double – as he went 2 for 4 in the game. Long helped his cause on the mound as he went 1 for 2 at the plate and scored three runs. Joey Crimboli was 1 for 2 at the plate and scored three runs. Teammate Quinn Painter also scored three runs while going 1 for 1 at the plate. Evan Springbob was 2 for 4 and scored one run. Max Dlugos was 1 for 2 and scored one run for St. Anthony’s. Hunter Dumnich also scored one run for the winning team.
Mason Fridley hit a double for Heat Siphon, the team’s lone extra-base hit. He was complemented by teammate Preston Donovan, who singled.
Long was the winning pitcher for St. Anthony’s, fanning 14 batters against just one walk. Noah Dixon was on the losing side of the mound for Heat Siphon.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.