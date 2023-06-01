St. Anthony’s Society pitcher Cason Long struck out 14 batters in a six-inning 12-0 win over Heat Siphon Tuesday, May 30, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League play.

St. Anthony’s had a 1-0 lead after the first inning, then tacked on two runs in the third and one in the fourth before scoring consecutive four-run innings for the 12-0 shutout.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

