Locals heading to AAU Volleball Nationals in June

Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club 14U AAU team Laurel Elite has earned a bid to the AAU National Tournament in Orlando, Florida, in June. The team, shown here celebrating the championship win in York, includes coach Lindsey Neiderheiser, Cayley Poorbaugh, Brooke Cannin (front), coach Candace Donaldson, Claire Donaldson, Maggie Maiers, Rylee Monticue, Brooke Hillegas, Sarah Swank, Allie Deneen and coach Tony Crisafulli (back).

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Greater Latrobe’s Claire Benning and Maggie Maiers, and Ligonier Valley’s Rylee Monticue and their 14U AAU Volleyball team in the Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club, Laurel Elite, earned a bid to the AAU National Tournament in Orlando, Florida, in June.

The bid was earned through a win at the 2023 AAU Pennsylvania State Championship Super Regional in York the weekend of May 20.

