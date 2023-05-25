Greater Latrobe’s Claire Benning and Maggie Maiers, and Ligonier Valley’s Rylee Monticue and their 14U AAU Volleyball team in the Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club, Laurel Elite, earned a bid to the AAU National Tournament in Orlando, Florida, in June.
The bid was earned through a win at the 2023 AAU Pennsylvania State Championship Super Regional in York the weekend of May 20.
The team opened the tournament with a set loss to a team from Spooky Nook before rallying to win the match. They then beat two more teams and advanced to the playoff round Sunday, May 21.
On Sunday, Laurel Elite faced two tough matches, winning both to create a rematch with the No. 1 14U team from the TNT Club, TNT Aerosmith. The two teams had met earlier in the season in West Chester with TNT earning the victory.
The championship match opened with TNT taking the first set 25-14 before Laurel Elite made a tremendous comeback to win set two at 25-23 and set three at 15-13 and earning the gold. The team was led by Monticue during the tournament. She had 108 assists, 18 kills and 11 aces. Brooke Cannin had 21 kills and seven aces. Sarah Swank had 29 kills, six aces and seven blocks. Maiers contributed 17 kills and seven blocks. Cayley Poorbaugh had seven aces to go along with 28 digs.
“It means the world to me to go to Florida to play a sport I love with a team and coaches that have become family,” said Monticue, who has been playing volleyball for three seasons with the Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club, and played middle school volleyball at Ligonier Valley.
Rylee’s mom, Lindsey Neiderheiser, who helps coach the team, agreed.
“The group of girls we have connect both on and off the court,” said Neiderheiser. “The friendships built, the skills learned, and the grit this team shows proves how much passion they have for the game of volleyball. It has been a privilege to be part of Laurel Elite 14U’s journey this season. I can’t wait to see the girls experience the AAU National Tournament in Florida.”
Neiderheiser is glowing with pride for her daughter and the team, and full of appreciation for coach and club director Tony Crisafulli for his dedication to the program. Crisafulli is head volleyball coach at North Star High School located in Boswell (northern Somerset County), and a huge leader in the volleyball community.
“We entered this tournament with a few questions,” said Crisafulli. “We played with a new lineup and some of the girls playing different positions. However, they fought hard and came together to get the victories. The coaches and club are extremely proud of them and the effort they put in. They are an exceptional group of young ladies and athletes.”
Joining Benning, Maiers and Monticue on the team, comprised of players from various school districts, are Brooke Cannin (North Star), Allie Deneen (Shade), Brooke Hillegas (Everett), Cayley Poorbaugh (Berlin) and Sarah Swank (Conemaugh Township). The coaches are Crisafulli, Candace Donaldson and Neiderheiser.
