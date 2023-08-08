wiffle champs

The back-to-back champions of the Backyard Bash wiffle ball tournament, the Wildcats.

The 7th annual Backyard Bash wiffle ball tournament took place this past weekend at Cardinal Park. This year the returning Wildcats took the crown, repeating as champions in back-to-back years. The roster, sporting their signature Greater Latrobe orange, took advantage of the tournament’s rules, which allowed a variety of different pitches despite it being a slow-pitch tournament. Congratulations to the Wildcats on their second straight title.

