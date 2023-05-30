Several boys volleyball players from Derry Area and Greater Latrobe have been named to the 2023 WPIAL Class 2A Section All-Stars list.
Greater Latrobe players named to the First Team list include sophomore Eric Bisignani, setter and right side hitter; senior Josh Havrilla, setter and right side hitter; junior Sam Kiesel, outside hitter; senior Rocco Marino, middle hitter, and senior Tyler Nelson, outside hitter. Derry Area junior Cameron McNichol, setter and outside hitter, also achieved First Team status.
Greater Latrobe players named to the Second Team list include senior Ruben Rojas, libero, and sophomore Owen Ward, middle hitter. Derry Area junior Mason Beeman made the Second Team list as a middle hitter for the Trojans.
Derry Area players named to the Third Team list include sophomore Noah Berkhimer, setter and outside hitter; senior Gabe Carbonara, outside hitter, and senior Ethan Frye, middle hitter. The Wildcats did not have any players on the Third Team list.
