Six local boys volleyball players were recently named to the All WPIAL Boys Volleyball Team for Class 2A.
For the First Team, Greater Latrobe’s Tyler Nelson and Sam Kiesel made the list. Nelson was honored for his senior year on the volleyball court for the Wildcats, excelling as an outside hitter for the team.
Teammate Kiesel, who next school year will be a senior, also was recognized as an outside hitter.
For the Second Team, two recent Greater Latrobe School District graduates were recognized. Josh Havrilla was honored for his play on the volleyball court as setter and right side hitter. Teammate Rocco Marino was lauded for his performance as middle hitter for the Wildcats.
For the Third Team, Eric Bisignani, who will be entering his junior year in the 2023-24 school year, was honored for his play as setter and right side hitter for Greater Latrobe.
Additionally, Derry Area’s Cameron McNichol was recognized for his performance as setter and outside hitter for the Trojans. McNichol will be entering his senior year of high school.
The complete list of honorees follows:
Ro Alessandro, North Catholic (6-0, Sr., S); Ryan Ceh, Mars (6-5, Jr., MH); Lucas Gunther, North Catholic (6-0, Jr., OH); Sam Kiesel, Greater Latrobe (6-1, Jr., OH); Bryce Lizanich, Montour (6-5, Sr., MH); Trent McKnight, Ambridge (6-2, Sr., MH); Tyler McKnight, Ambridge (6-2, Sr., OH/RH); Tyler Nelson, Greater Latrobe (6-2, Sr., OH); Aiden Price, Seton LaSalle (6-4, Sr., S/OH) and Jake Strnisa, Hopewell (6-6, Sr., OH).
Luke Ball, North Catholic (6-1, Sr., MH); Donovan Bober, Ambridge (5-11, Jr., RH); Josh Havrilla, Greater Latrobe (5-10, Sr., S/RH); Elijah Hill, South Fayette (6-4, Sr., OH/RH); Rocco Marino, Greater Latrobe (6-3, Sr., MH); Derek Piatek, Mars (6-3, Soph., OH); Gavin Poe, Seton LaSalle (6-6, Sr., MH); Kyler Robinson, Mars (5-9, Soph., S); William Stewart, Thomas Jefferson (6-7, Jr., OH) and Owen Wassel, Montour (6-4, Sr., MH).
Eric Bisignani, Greater Latrobe (6-4, Soph., S/RH); Luke Masua, Seton LaSalle (6-4, Sr., RH); Karson Merlina, Ambridge (5-8, Soph., S/OH); Cameron McNichol, Derry Area (6-5, Jr., S/OH); Sam Miller, Ambridge (6-1, Jr., S/OH); Drew Palmer, North Catholic (6-3, Soph., OH); Noah Passalinqua, Gateway (6-1, Sr., OH); Travis Potteiger, South Fayette (5-9, Soph., OH); Colton Riska, Mars (5-8, Jr., L) and Matthew Tarbuk, O.L. Sacred Heart (6-1, Sr., OH).
