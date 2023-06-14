Six local boys volleyball players were recently named to the All WPIAL Boys Volleyball Team for Class 2A.

For the First Team, Greater Latrobe’s Tyler Nelson and Sam Kiesel made the list. Nelson was honored for his senior year on the volleyball court for the Wildcats, excelling as an outside hitter for the team.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

