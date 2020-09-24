Several area tracks will play host to touring organizations this weekend.
Keystone Raceway in New Alexandria will host the PID-Keystone Nostalgia Nationals on Saturday and Sunday.
On this weekend’s card will be the Harry Sheehan Memorial Stock/Super Stock, Pro Stick, Street Stick, Nostalgia Stock/Super Stock. The Southern Slingshots, Nostalgia Funny Cars, and Scott Rods AA Gassers will run at 5 and 8 p.m., on Saturday, and at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Visit Keystone Raceway Park on Facebook for additional information.
The other big event will be the return of the World of Outlaw Sprint Cars at the Lernerville Speedway on Saturday for the Commonwealth Clash.
At the Don Martin Memorial — Silver Cup race in July, Donny Schatz took the win and the lead in points. Two months later, Schatz is a distant third behind defending champion, Brad Sweet, and Logan Schuchart going into races on Thursday and Friday.
Also, on the card at Lernerville will be the Allegheny Sprint Tour 305 Sprint Cars. Gates open at 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY — Jon Lee won the Steel Block Late Model Special.
Also, winning features where Brent Trimble in the FASTRAK PRO Late Models, Jamie Barber in the Pro Stocks, Anthony Monteparte in the Pure Stocks, and Ed Leonard in the four cylinders.
On lap seven of the Steel Late Model feature, sixth-place starter Jon Lee took the lead from Rich Wicker and went on to win. Wicker was second, followed by Paul Ivory in third, Nick Erskine in fourth, and Jack Sarnovsky in fifth.
On lap 18, of the Late Model race, Clate Copeman moved into second place, but he couldn’t catch Brent Trimble, who started on the front row. Trimble led all 20 laps and took his second career win at the track as he won an E-mod feature back in 2005. Copeman finished second with Jason Mullen taking third, Marino Angelicchio was fourth, and Joe Zulisky fifth.
On lap two of the Pro Stock feature, Jamie Barber took the lead over Brandon Conner. Barber grabbed the win by half a car length over Connor, while Ray Hickok Jr. was third, Marty Spade fourth, and Tommy Dembowski captured fifth.
Anthony Monteparte led all 12 laps of the Charger feature and collected his fourth win of the 2020 season. E.J. Rozak was second, followed by Greg Blystone, Mike Betton in fourth, and Brandon Dolland in fifth.
On lap four of the Four Cylinder feature, Jack Theys took the lead, but he lost a rear tire on the 10th lap. Ed Leonard jumped in front and took the win followed by David Sail in second, Jay Swager Jr. in third, Jamie Noble in fourth, and Brian Noel fifth. Dylan Burkett landed on his roof following a lap-one crash with Dale Grubbs, but he was not injured.
It will be Championship Night at Latrobe Speedway on Saturday. Double points will be up for grabs for the Fast 4 Divisions.
JENNERSTOWN- For the second time in 2020, home track favorite Barry Awtey celebrated in Late Model Victory Lane. Other winners last Saturday were Tom Golik (Modifieds), Casey Fleegle (Street Stocks), rookie Kyle Burkholder (Chargers), and Evan Nibert (4-Cylinders).
Barry Awtey led from start to finish during the Late Model 30-lap feature, pulling away from the competition, and scoring his second victory of the year. Teddy Gibala advanced 10 spots in the race and placed second, while Albert Francis took third, Jared Barclay fourth, and Joe Maruca in fifth. Francis, of Painesville, Ohio is the 2020 Jennerstown Speedway champion. Francis, who led the championship points chase entering the race, started in 10th and finished in third.
Tom Golik dominated the Modifieds’ 20-lap feature and notched his second victory of 2020. Rookie John Fama finished second and Jason Busch held on to the third position, with Anthony Aiello finishing fourth, and Doug Glessner in fifth. Aiello secured the 2020 Modified Championship his third consecutive title. Adam Kostelnik spun from the front row at the start of the feature, collecting multi-time winner R.J. Dallape.
Josh Coughenour stayed on points leader Casey Fleegle’s rear bumper during the Street Stocks’ 20-lap feature, but Fleegle never surrendered the top spot. Aaron Van Fleet advanced from the 12th starting spot and climbed into the third on lap five. He needed to finish ahead of Fleegle to defend his title of Street Stock Champ. When the checkered flag was displayed, the top five finishers were: Fleegle, Coughenour, three-time winner Van Fleet, veteran Scott Mitchell, and rookie Jeff Barclay.
Rookie Kyle Burkholder took the lead at the start of the Chargers’ 15-lap feature race. Dale Kimberly started from the pole position as the leading race winner of 2019 and 2020. Kimberly made repeated inside-lane challenges for the top spot. A restart with six laps to go placed the lead duo side-by-side. Burkholder never surrendered the lead, as the previous week’s winner Steven Singo began to challenge Kimberly for second place. When the checkered flag waved, Burkholder earned his first victory on a paved race track, as a freshman – joining his Grandfather Bob Arsenberger as a Jennerstown winner. Kimberly finished second, with Singo placing third, Will Hemminger finished fourth and veteran Bob Mostoller was fifth. Kimberly, a six-time winner this year, retains the title of champion.
Former Champion Steve Settle led the first two laps of the Fast ‘n Furious 4-Cylinders’ 15-lap feature race. A multi-division Jennerstown winner, Settle lost the lead on a restart before the halfway point of the race, to Evan Nibert. Nibert then ran away from Jeff Vasos, who grabbed second place from Settle. Vasos secured the title of 2020 Champion before the race began, but was not able to keep pace with leader Nibert. Nibert increased his division leading win total to four, again parking in Victory Lane. Vasos, a rookie and now Champion, finished in second place in the race, ahead of Settle. Lance Shawley finished fourth, and Kurtis Frampton was fifth.
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at DJ1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
