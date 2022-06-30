As the holiday approaches, several local tracks will host traveling series, some complete with Fireworks displays.
DOG HOLLOW SPEEDWAY
ULMS Super Late Models will be making their first visit of the 2022 season on July 1, with over twenty drivers verbally committing to be on-hand for the $3,500 to-win feature. Joining the Super Late Models will be the RUSH Late Models for a Tour race paying a hefty $3,000 to the winner.
The Super Late Models will join them with $3,000 going to the victor. The series has been averaging around 30 cars this season. In the last appearance of the ULMS and RUSH Tour in 2021, the same driver won both events. Kyle Hardy of Linden, VA, native knows his way to victory lane at Dog Hollow. Hardy has six Super Late Model wins and four in the Crate Late Models. Rounding out the field on July 1 will be the RUSH Stock Cars/Pure Stocks and the 4 Cylinders.
On Friday, July 8, the 410 Sprint Cars will make a cameo appearance at DHS as the Super Late Models will have the night off.
The 410’s last appearance at DHS was in 2017, with Jack Sodeman Jr taking the win. Central Pa. racer Billy Dietrich has three wins, and Rod George has the other of the five 410 races held at DHS. This event will be the first 410 Sprint Car race promoted by Kyle Smith and Mark McClelland, the second-year promoters of DHS.
LATROBE SPEEDWAY
Crate Late Models, will take the spotlight when racing resumes on Saturday, July 2. Their feature event will pay $2500 to win.
“The Crate Late Model fields have been strong and we want to give them some extra cash to run for. Hopefully, a few outsiders will make the tow and try to battle with our strong field of drivers, “said promoter Dennis Bates.
Michael Duritsky has taken three of the five feature wins this season and is the early favorite after his recent win on July 18. Ryan Frazee and Jeff Ferguson have also entered victory circle this season.
There are quite a few chauffeurs who have yet to win this season. John Over, Troy Shields, Michael Ott, Clate Copeman, and Braeden Dillinger are just a few of the 2021 winners looking to get back in the winner’s circle. Joining the Crate Late Models that night will be the Pro Stocks, the Pure Stocks, the Modified 4 Cylinder, and the Strictly Stock 4 Cylinders.
The Pro Stocks have seen five winners in five races this season. Anthony Monteparte is the only repeat winner in the Pure Stocks. Stephen Hazlett and Corey Faris have also shared wins.
In the Modified 4 Cylinders, Dale Grubbs and Bob Pease have kept everyone else out of victory lane. The same thing has been happening in the Strictly Stocks. Joe Jacobs and CJ Parrill have blocked anyone else from victory lane.
JENNERSTOWN SPEEDWAY
A huge crowd flocked to Jennerstown Speedway this past Saturday for First Responder Appreciation Night. The night kicked off with the biggest on-track autograph session that the speedway has ever seen. The night’s first feature featured the Street Stock division, with Angie Kimberly taking the lead from the pole and never looking back. The win was Kimberly’s second career street stock win and her first of the season, and she became the second female driver of the year to visit victory lane.
The second feature was exciting side-by-side racing in the Charger division with drivers Steve Singo, Nick Niemiec, and last week’s winner Nate Valente. After a hard-fought battle, Singo would return to victory lane for the 3rd time this season.
In the Prostocks, points leader Jeff Giles jumped to an early lead from his front-row starting spot. It appeared Giles would turn a commanding lead into yet another win in the 2022 season, but Adam Kostelnik would not be denied and picked up his first victory of the 2022 season after starting sixth. With the win in the 4 Cylinders, Johnathan Haburcsak is not only the current points leader at Jennerstown but is also leading the NASCAR NorthEast Regional points for his division. The Modifieds would go flag to flag with their 20-lap feature event, with John Fama picking up his third win of the season. The final feature of the event was all Barry Awtey all the time in the late model division. Awtey would dominate from his pole starting position picking up his third win of the season. Next week will feature two full nights of racing. A full program will begin on Saturday, July 2, followed by a free concert by the Katelyn Rose Band, and Sunday, July 3, will feature a second full day of racing followed by fireworks.
LERNERVILLE SPEEDWAY
The Sarver oval will be dark on Friday but returns to action on Saturday with the Summer Vacation School Bus races and more.
On Wednesday, July 6, the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup XXXI returns with the All-Star Circuit of Champion Sprint Cars for the first time in the history of the Silver Cup. Previously, the DMM was sanctioned by the World of Outlaw Sprint Cars. However, the World Racing Group seemingly pulled the sprint cars from the DMM after the speedway changed the Firecracker 100 sanction to the Lucas Dirt Car Series, thus leaving the speedway without a sanctioning body for the DMM.
While the fans might be disappointed, the WoO guys won’t be competing; it opens the door for more entries from other sprint car hotbeds like Ohio and Central PA.
Many drivers felt they couldn’t compete with the big dollar teams from the WoO, so this will somewhat level the playing field.
Besides the 13All-Star regulars, look for many of the sport’s best drivers outside the WoO to travel to Lernerville for the $25,000 to-win event, including possibly a few surprises.
